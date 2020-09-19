Turnovers doom ACTS Eagles in road loss to Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG — Fredericksburg Christian School scored 35 unanswered points bridging the first, second and third quarters Saturday to break away from a 7-all deadlock en route to a 55-23 romp over the Advancing Christ Through Sports (ACTS) Eagles in a high school football clash.
ACTS was coming off its first win of the season, but couldn’t sustain the momentum as turnovers led to the Eagles’ demise.
Entering Saturday’s game, FCS head coach Billy Thomas questioned how his young roster would perform against an ACTS team with three contests already under its belt. He didn’t have to wait long for his answer.
Sophomore Noah Martin blocked a punt on ACTS’ opening drive, and senior Isaac Delage scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 15 yards for the game’s opening touchdown. Martin also forced a fumble and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as FCS opened its season with the dominating victory.
“We got it started off in the best way possible,” Thomas said.
ACTS tied the game at 7 when running back Vlad Perdew broke through the line on a fourth-down carry, and scampered 42 yards. Jack Cullom’s PAT knotted the game with 6:01 left in the opening period.
Then FCS took control, reeling off 35 unanswered points for a commanding 42-7 advantage.
The Eagles finally broke FCS’s scoring run when Josh Hansen raced in from 22 yards out. Tommy Hottinger ran in the two-point conversion.
Hansen capped ACTS’s scoring with a 35-yard romp in the fourth quarter. Will Shirley tossed the two-point conversion pass to Hans Holzer.
Hansen had an impressive performance in the losing effort, gaining 142 yards on only seven carries for a lofty 20.3-yard average. As a team, the Eagles rushed for 292 yards on 34 runs.
ACTS was undone by three lost fumbles and the blocked punt returned for the score.
“We did a lot of good things, but we didn’t make enough plays defensively, and the turnovers killed us,” ACTS head coach Bill Shirley said.
Sophomore Gabe Carvajal led FCS (1–0) with 140 rushing yards, doing most of his damage on sweeps and outside runs. Two of his eight carries went for touchdowns. With time running down in the first half, FCS freshman quarterback Drake Morris lofted a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Jones.
ACTS (1-3) returns to action 7 p.m. Friday with another trip to Fredericksburg, this time to battle the talented St. Michael of Archangel. St. Michael is the defending state champion in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division III level.
