Turnovers doom ACTS Eagles in road loss to Fredericksburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREDERICKSBURG — Fredericksburg Christian School scored 35 unanswered points bridging the first, second and third quarters Saturday to break away from a 7-all deadlock en route to a 55-23 romp over the Advancing Christ Through Sports (ACTS) Eagles in a high school football clash.

ACTS was coming off its first win of the season, but couldn’t sustain the momentum as turnovers led to the Eagles’ demise.

Entering Saturday’s game, FCS head coach Billy Thomas questioned how his young roster would perform against an ACTS team with three contests already under its belt. He didn’t have to wait long for his answer.

Sophomore Noah Martin blocked a punt on ACTS’ opening drive, and senior Isaac Delage scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 15 yards for the game’s opening touchdown. Martin also forced a fumble and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as FCS opened its season with the dominating victory.

“We got it started off in the best way possible,” Thomas said.

ACTS tied the game at 7 when running back Vlad Perdew broke through the line on a fourth-down carry, and scampered 42 yards. Jack Cullom’s PAT knotted the game with 6:01 left in the opening period.