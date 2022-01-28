Turnovers doom Waynesboro boys basketball team in loss to Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial kept its Shenandoah District unbeaten record intact Thursday night after the Green Hornets routed the Waynesboro Little Giants 82-30 in a makeup boys basketball clash.

Wilson had this one signed, sealed and delivered by the end of the first quarter, leading 22-6. The Hornets used six turnovers by Waynesboro for nine points to help fuel the early-game blitz.

The two teams are going to get cozy with each other over the next 24 hours as they play again Friday in Waynesboro.

Wilson (11-3, 5-0) is gearing up for a pivotal stretch of games over the next few days. After Friday’s rematch in Waynesboro, the Hornets have a big Region 3C test at Spotswood on Saturday. The Trailblazers will be out for revenge after losing at Wilson 81-78 in overtime on Dec. 10. The game will impact seeding for the postseason tournament, which begins Feb. 18, as Wilson is No. 2 in the Region 3C power ratings and the Blazers are No. 3. The Hornets roll out of the Spotswood showdown into another one Tuesday when they host district-unbeaten Buffalo Gap for sole possession of first place.

Waynesboro (2-14, 2-4) had been playing better the last couple weeks, winning two of its last three games after starting the season with 12 straight losses.

Waynesboro first-year head coach Jacobie Napier had high praise for the Wilson program.

“My hat’s off to Coach (Jeremy) Hartman and how he runs his team,” Napier said. “He had the boys on the same page and believing in their system. Their strengths were their strengths tonight.”

Wilson pushed the tempo in the first quarter and locked up defensively on the overmatched Giants.

The Hornets had a 6-0 lead in the blink of an eye, the last four of those points coming off Waynesboro mistakes.

Waynesboro finally got on the scoreboard after Messiah Barber powered up a shot in the paint, but Finn Irving and Josh Johnson drilled consecutive 3s, Johnson’s coming after another turnover, and Irving converted another mistake into points as the lead swelled to 14-2.

Leading 22-6 after eight minutes, the Hornets didn’t take their foot off the gas in the second quarter, scoring the final 15 points, which included bombs from Ethan Briseno, Eli Irving and Colton Lavender, for a 48-14 blowout at the break.

For the game, the Hornets drained 10 baskets from downtown. On the defensive end, Wilson held the Giants to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.

“I thought was played together and we played unselfish basketball,” Hartman said. “I am proud of how hard the guys played for the full 32 minutes.”

Max Vess led a trio of Hornets in double figures with 15 points, while Finn Irving had 11 and Lavender 10. Eleven of the 12 players on the roster broke into the scoring column.

For the Giants, Adam Groves tallied seven and Evan Sites six.

The jayvee game went much better for the Giants as they rolled to a 63-20 victory. Zevion Robinson erupted for 37 points, including an eye-popping nine 3-pointers. Ashton Printy had six points for the Hornets.

WILSON MEMORIAL 82, WAYNESBORO 30

WAYNESBORO 6 8 10 6 — 30

WILSON 22 26 20 14 — 82

WAYNESBORO (30) — Jackson 1 2-2 4, Haynes 2 0-0 4, Groves 3 0-0 7, Sites 2 0-0 6, McCoy 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 1-2 1, Barber 2 0-0 4, Brown, TOTALS 12 3-4 30.

WILSON (82) — Vess 6 2-2 15, Lavender 4 0-0 10, Johnson 2 2-2 7, Podgorski 2 1-1 5, Armstrong 2 0-0 5, E.Irving 2 0-0 5, Mundie 0 1-2 1, Briseno 6 0-1 13, F.Irving 4 2-4 11, Schatz 2 0-0 5, Harman 2 0-0 5, Wright, TOTALS 32 8-12 82.