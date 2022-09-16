Turnovers key to Buffalo Gap football team's road win over East Rockingham

ELKTON — Buffalo Gap took advantage of five East Rockingham turnovers and used its ground control offense en route to a big 20-7 win over the Eagles in nondistrict football Friday night in Elkton.

The Bison used two big scoring plays in the first half, were able to run the ball 45 times and control the clock as their keys to victory.

"When its a defensive battle, then we're happy about that," Gap coach Brad Wygant said. "It's a weird concept but our offense is much like a defense. We want to control the ball, control the clock and make sure that we dictate the pace of the game."

The Bison did all the above on another near perfect evening for football.

The Eagles took the opening possession into Gap territory but the drive failed on an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Bison 47. Gap drove all the way to the East Rock 22 but an offsides penalty stalled that drive and the Bison punted to the Eagles 10 with 6:10 to go in the opening quarter.

East Rock drove to the Gap 41 before Jackson LaPorte came up with an interception and the Bison took over. On the next play, Gap returned the favor as Xavia Bown had a fumble recovery and the first quarter ended 0-0.

East Rock drove to the Gap 3 early in the second but coughed up the ball there just as the Eagles looked ready to score. After a Gap punt, the Eagles drove to the Bison 43 but the Gap defense held on fourth down and Gap took over at the East Rock 47.

Colby Yeago had a 12-yard run and an offsides penalty against East Rock moved the Bison to the 23. Two plays later, junior Blake Robertson broke open on a 21-yard run for the game's first score and a 6-0 Gap lead with 3:27 to play in the second quarter.

Robertson came up big again when he intercepted a long pass by Eagles quarterback Jakari Eaves and returned it 35 yards to the East Rock 40.

On fourth down, Gap quarterback Micah Canterbury found Robertson down the left side on a beautiful 37-yard TD pass and the Bison took a 13-0 lead into the half.

A long opening drive by Gap in the third quarter chewed more clock. Senior Dylan Alphin converted a fake punt for 13 yards to the East Rock 47 and two more runs moved the ball to the Eagles 14 before the Bison turned the ball over on downs with 4:37 to go in the third. East Rock marched down the field before a fumble at the Bison 33 ended another scoring threat.

A Brown interception at the Eagles 3 snuffed out a Gap scoring threat at the end of the third period. Early in the fourth, a personal foul against East Rock enabled Gap to move the ball to the Eagles 33 and moments later, Alphin scored on a 7-yard run to push the lead to 20-0 with 8:50 to play.

East Rock went to the air and Eaves hit Durrette on a 16-yard score that proved to be all the Eagle points of then night that made it 20-7 with 5:38 to play. Durrrette had six catches for 85 yards, Zach Joyner had two receptions for 48 yards and Eaves completed 15-of-27 passes for 169 yards but turnovers sealed the Eagles fate all night.

"I don't think I've ever seen a team turn the ball over five times and win a football game," a disappointed East Rock coach Drew Spitzer said. "We turned the ball over inside the five, dropped passes and it was an ugly football game. Credit to [Buffalo Gap]. They made plays when they needed too. We just continued to shoot ourselves in the foot tonight."

Alphin paced the Bison with 20 carries for 144 yards while Jeffery Hildebrand added 50 yards on eight rushes.

"It's a big win, we know how talented [East Rock] is," Wygant said. "This should go a long ways in our playoff aspirations."