Two prep football games moved to Thursday evening

Mother Nature’s threat of inclement weather Friday has started to wreak havoc on the high school football schedule.

Half of the four-game slate for the local teams has been shifted to Thursday night in hopes of beating the worst of the potential weather conditions.

The Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance and Staunton at Riverheads contests have switched to 7 p.m. Thursday kickoffs.

Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro at Turner Ashby are taking a wait-and-see approach before making any final decisions to move off Friday. School officials at Wilson and Waynesboro said a final determination will be made Wednesday to give them more time to look at the forecast.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.