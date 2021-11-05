Unbeaten Riverheads football team wins Shenandoah District regular season championship

GREENVILLE — For the second time this season, the Riverheads High School football team used a strong second-half performance to shut down Stuarts Draft.

This time, the final score was 35-13, giving the Gladiators the Shenandoah District regular season championship and extending their winning streak to 46 games.

Leading 7-0 at the half, Riverheads (10-0) scored three times in the third period to break open what had been a bruising defensive struggle.

"Defense was the name of the game," said Riverheads coach Robert Casto. "They executed well."

Yards on the ground came at a premium for the Cougars (7-2), who now await other Class 2B results to see if they will maintain their No. 1 seeding for the start of next weeks' first round of playoff action.

Riverheads clinched the top spot in Region 1B weeks ago and had already earned a bye in the six-team 1B playoffs next week.

"I would like to play next week, but we need a break," Casto said.

Sophomore sensation running back Cayden Cook-Cash broke off three long touchdown runs in the second half to dash the Cougars' hopes of a comeback.