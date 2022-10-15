Unified Basketball in full swing in Valley schools after halting for pandemic

FISHERSVILLE — For the first time since before the pandemic, Unified Basketball is back in Augusta County schools.

Unified sports allow people with and without intellectual disabilities to compete together to promote social inclusion. Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial and Staunton high schools all field a Unified Basketball team this season.

Of those four schools, Wilson Memorial and Staunton squared off Thursday evening in the Hornets’ second game of the season.

Mary Thompson, an exceptional learners teacher at Wilson, said Unified Basketball allows the students to compete in organized sports in a way that is not possible for them at the varsity level.

“I hope they gain independence through playing basketball but also learn how to work together as a team and build trust in each other,” Thompson said. “Those are also things we teach in the classroom as well, so it’s a good way to generalize those skills.”

Laura Jordan, an adapted physical education teacher for Augusta County, said the program was successful before the pandemic. Jordan said she and MacKenzie Pettrey, the county’s other adapted PE teacher, set out to get Unified Basketball up and running this year. They also plan on starting the program back up in Wilson and Draft middle schools in the spring.

“It’s very important for these kids with a special education background to realize they can play a sport as well, just like a general education student,” Jordan said. “They can be out here just like varsity sports. They get the uniform; the band comes, the cheerleaders, we try to make it the same as everything else.”

Jordan said Unified Basketball allows the kids to feel supported and build unity with each other and their peers.

“The best part is seeing a kid smile running down the court or if they make a basket,” Jordan said. “Whether it’s your team or the other team, it’s like everybody is here cheering each other on.”

Thursday’s contest marked the halfway point of the season, as the Hornets finish up on Oct. 25 against Waynesboro at Staunton High School, where all four schools will play that day.