Unprecedented success: Between Staunton and Riverheads, area sports fans fortunate to have witnessed two dynasties in past 20 years

Truthfully no one would have thunk it. It is hard enough to win one championship, much less six, and for Casto that is now nine titles, all coming since 2000. Casto has a ring for every finger with the nine titles and his wedding band.

The spotlight has been intense on Casto and this program since this remarkable run started, and he isn’t one that likes all the attention, especially on the players.

“These kids have endured a lot of pressure, and that is not fair for 18-year-olds to have that in high school,” he said. “We never talk about records and streaks around here. They are never mentioned. We only talk about the next game ahead of us and how to prepare. The guys stayed focused and stayed the course.”

Riverheads showed that mentality once again Saturday in beating Galax for the third straight season in the title game. The Gladiators had a game plan, executed it, and had another blowout at the end. In those last three title games, Riverheads has outscored Galax 141-67. Ironically, Galax was the last team to beat the Gladiators in the state championship, which came in 2015 by a slim 7-6 margin. Since then, the Maroon Tide has lost all four matchups against the Red Pride.