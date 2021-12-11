Unprecedented success: Between Staunton and Riverheads, area sports fans fortunate to have witnessed two dynasties in past 20 years

SALEM — Six straight Class 1 state football championships.
The longest current active winning streak in the United States of America.
Not too bad for a small high school in rural southern Augusta County.
Riverheads is on top of the football world again, and there is no one close to approaching the Gladiators.
The Gladiators extended their state-record championship streak with a convincing 45-14 rout of the Galax Maroon Tide on Saturday night at Salem Stadium.
In other words, it was just another day at the office for the dynasty.
Riverheads’ win streak now sits at a cool 50, which is the best in the country after the 2021 season that saw a 14-0 record.
Think for a second about how blessed fans in the area have been since the start of the 21st century. First, we had Paul Hatcher’s Robert E. Lee boys basketball team in the national spotlight with an 85-game winning streak during the early 2000s. Now we have Riverheads. What an achievement for a small area.
“Six in a row. Who would have thunk it?” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto told his team as they lined up for a group photo.
Truthfully no one would have thunk it. It is hard enough to win one championship, much less six, and for Casto that is now nine titles, all coming since 2000. Casto has a ring for every finger with the nine titles and his wedding band.
The spotlight has been intense on Casto and this program since this remarkable run started, and he isn’t one that likes all the attention, especially on the players.
“These kids have endured a lot of pressure, and that is not fair for 18-year-olds to have that in high school,” he said. “We never talk about records and streaks around here. They are never mentioned. We only talk about the next game ahead of us and how to prepare. The guys stayed focused and stayed the course.”
Riverheads showed that mentality once again Saturday in beating Galax for the third straight season in the title game. The Gladiators had a game plan, executed it, and had another blowout at the end. In those last three title games, Riverheads has outscored Galax 141-67. Ironically, Galax was the last team to beat the Gladiators in the state championship, which came in 2015 by a slim 7-6 margin. Since then, the Maroon Tide has lost all four matchups against the Red Pride.
The offense imposed its will on Galax from start to finish, and the defense did the same.
“We knew what they were going to do defensively,” Casto said. “They wanted to stop the fullback (Cole Burton), so we just used him as a decoy. Cayden (Cook-Cash) ran well in the first half and Luke (Bryant) did the same in the second. Those two guys also blocked for each other.
“The offensive line was on point all night. They were beating and banging, opening the holes for the backs,” Casto said. “And the defense was also on point.”
Cook-Cash and Bryant had monster nights running the ball. Cook-Cash had 216 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns, including the first three Riverheads scores, while Bryant piled up 174 yards on 14 rushes and one long TD run. All told, the Gladiators ripped the Galax defense for 427 yards rushing and six TDs.
Riverheads’ offense in a way also served as its defense in the first half, keeping Galax off the field. The Maroon Tide had only three possessions in the first 24 minutes.
The Gladiators’ offense ran 30 first-half plays compared to Galax’s 18, racking up 204 yards, while the Maroon Tide were limited to 67. Cook-Cash had 10 rushes for 93 yards.
Galax thought it had flipped the field with a 67-yard punt with the help of a stiff wind that pinned the Gladiators on the 5. Not so fast. Riverheads had the Maroon Tide right where it wanted it.
Seven straight runs had the ball at Riverheads’ 46 where a chop block against Galax added 15 yards to the Maroon Tide’s 39. After a 1-yard gain, Cook-Cash delivered a stiff-arm that planted Ian Ashworth to the turf as he turned the right corner, and was home free for a 38-yard TD romp.
Another Galax punt started Riverheads at its own 14 with 32 seconds left in the first period, and by midway of the second quarter, the Gladiators had a 14-0 advantage.
Bennett Dunlap’s pass out into the left flat to Cole Burton on third-and-5 from the 19 covered 31 yards to midfield. Other than a 13-yard strike to Landon Lightner, the Gladiators chewed up the yardage on the ground, which Cook-Cash capped on a 3-yard run that finished the 12-play, 6:25 drive.
Cook-Cash went to the house on Riverheads’ first snap of the second half, going 62 yards after cutting back once, clearing back the line of scrimmage.
After Galax got on the scoreboard to slice the deficit to 21-7, the Maroon Tide tried an onside kick, but the kicker whiffed and the ball rolled only two yards, giving the Gladiators the ball at Galax’s 42. Riverheads had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Cooper Robson after getting stopped at the 4.
Galax missed a golden opportunity when Ashworth overthrew a wide-open receiver that would have cut the score to 24-14, and, after a punt, Bryant set sail on a 76-yard score and a 31-7 lead with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
The Gladiators added a pair of fourth-quarter scores on Cook-Cash’s 9-yard run and Aidan Miller’s 10-yard run around the right end.
Cook-Cash has never lost a football game since he arrived in Augusta County from Georgia in the fifth grade.
“I have never thought about that,” the sophomore said of that streak. “We only focus on the next game on the schedule and being the best team that week. Then we do the same thing the next week and the next. I have never felt any pressure about winning. I have great teammates.”
This season, Cook-Cash emerged from the shadows of Zac Smiley, the school’s all-time rushing and touchdown leader who graduated in May.
“Zac taught me to be patient and play one play at a time,” he said. “I am out there taking what the defense gives me. I just try to make the play in front of me and focus on the moment.”
Junior quarterback Bennett Dunlap hasn’t tasted a loss since the Junior Division Super Bowl.
“I don’t pay attention to all that stuff,” said Dunlap, whose older brothers own a boatload of championship rings. “I just go game-to-game. Winning all these titles is awesome, but you can’t dwell on them or you get cocky.”
Dunlap heaped praise on his front wall of blockers for making life easier.
“Those guys are huge and make huge blocks to get us free,” he said. “I am going to miss all those seniors.”
One of those seniors is massive 6-foot-3, 325-pound Josh Watson, who came to Riverheads from Liberty Christian Academy at the start of his sophomore season.
“LCA was a family, but Riverheads has a big family feeling of the heart,” he said. “Coach Casto accepted me like one of his own sons. I never envisioned this when I first arrived. No one is treated different on this team. Coach is going to yell at you if you mess up. I got my fair share of yelling in the early days, but you learn to do your job and there is no yelling.”
Another football season has come and gone, and Riverheads is where it always is at this time just before Christmas, on the football field hoisting another championship trophy.
But don’t ever take for granted what Casto and Hatcher before him accomplished with their respective programs. It is unlikely to ever happen again.
RIVERHEADS 45, GALAX 14
GALAX 0 0 7 7 — 14
RIVERHEADS 7 7 10 14 — 45
First Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 38 run (Robson kick)
Second Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 3 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 62 run (Robson kick)
GALAX — Ashworth 1 run (Vera kick)
RIV — Robson 21 FG
Fourth Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 9 run (Robson kick)
GALAX — Reeves 41 run (Vera kick)
RIV — Miller 10 run (Robson kick)