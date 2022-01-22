Up-tempo Fort Defiance girls basketball team downs Buffalo Gap

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance girls basketball team rolled past visiting Buffalo Gap 74-51 in Shenandoah District action on Saturday.

Pressuring the Bison all game long, the Indians stretched a 23-6 victory with their stifling defensive pressure and fast-breaking offense.

A 20-4 first-period run by the Fort was all that was needed as new head coach Mike Gale's up-tempo system was on full display.

"They (the team) have been great and had an open mind," Gale said. "We were just happy to play a game after a big layoff."

The Indians improved to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the Shenandoah District after not having played since January 14.

Gale said that the Indians play four games in five nights.

"We have had to learn on the fly," Gale said. "But they are picking it up and showed 100% effort."

Fort senior Kirby Ransome led the Indians with 22 points, including four baskets from behind the three-point arc.

Ransome had plenty of company with sophomore Trinity Hedrick, senior Ellie Cook and sophomore Mia Alexander scoring 14, 13 and 10 points respectively.

Ransome, senior Kayleigh Hostetter and Cook each picked up four steals, while Lilly Berry and Hedrick hit the boards for eight and seven rebounds respectively.

Buffalo Gap was led by a pair of sophomores with Bailey Talley racking up 19 points and Avery Bradley 11.

Talley and Ryleigh Clark each pulled down eight rebounds for the Gap.

All told, the Indians drained 11 baskets from three-point territory.

The Bison (9-6, 2-3 district) host Staunton on Tuesday and travel to Stuarts Draft on Friday.

Fort Defiance hosts Harrisonburg on Monday and Riverheads on Tuesday and visits William Monroe in Stanardsville on Thursday and goes to Staunton on Friday.

FORT DEFIANCE 74, BUFFALO GAP 51

BUFFALO GAP 6 15 14 16 — 51

FORT DEFIANCE 23 21 12 18 — 74

BUFFALO GAP (51) — Emurian 0 2-2 2, Cline 3 0-0 7, Bradley 3 2-2 11, Talley 9 1-3 19, Sherrill 4 0-0 8, Minter 0 0-2 0, Clark 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 7-9 51.

FORT DEFIANCE (74) — Ransome 6 6-6 22, Alexander 4 0-0 10, Hedrick 5 1-2 14, Ryder 1 0-0 2, Shields 3 2-2 8, Hostetter 1 0-0 2, Dunbrack 1 0-0 3, Cook 3 6-8 13. Totals 24 15-18 74.