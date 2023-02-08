CHARLOTTESVILLE — Emily Breeden had a monster performance for Waynesboro on Tuesday afternoon at the Region 3C meet at the Brooks Family YMCA.

The junior captured regional gold in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.72) to lead the Little Giants (26 points) to a ninth-place finish in the team standings.

Breeden nearly won a second regional title, placing second in the 100-yard freestyle (55.56). Haley Sheffield was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (56.54) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.54).

Adam Bautista showcased his championship pedigree on the boys’ side as he led Waynesboro (59) to a fifth-place team finish. The senor won the 200 IM (2:04.08) for the Little Giants and was third in the 100-yard backstroke (58.58).

He also teamed with Eli Vaughn, Sam Lorenz and Cabell Caister to take home silver in the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.92). The same group finished third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:31.92).

Lorenz was third in both the 50-yard freestyle (22.63) and the 100-yard freestyle (50.89). Caister took sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:36.61), Vaughn was seventh in the 200 IM (2:20.28) and William Perry was eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.54).

Thomas earns state berth for WilsonBrendan Thomas punched his ticket to next week’s VHSL Class 3 state meet in Richmond with a solid fourth-place effort in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.92). He was also eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.57).

On the girls’ side, Julia Miller was fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:13.59) to lead Wilson Memorial at the regional championships.

McKenzie McWhorter was sixth in both the 50-yard freestyle (27.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.98). She also teamed with Rowan Mack, Elsie Pittman and Becca Miller to finish fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:06.91).

Megan Cross, Becca Miller, McWhorter and Pittman were sixth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:05.53).

Individually, Becca Miller was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:17.81) eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.66). Pittman was seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.69).

Monticello wins girls titleFor the second straight year, the Monticello girls swimming and diving team is the Region 3C champion.

Coach Jennifer Csapo’s Mustangs used strong performances from their three relay squads, including a second-place effort in the 400-yard freestyle relay in the final event to finish with 96 points edge hard-charging Turner Ashby (93.5 points) to capture the regional title at the Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville.

“We’re extremely excited,” Csapo said. “We didn’t have our full lineup, so I wasn’t sure how we were going to do. But the girls swam their hearts out and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Allisan Bendall led the charge for Monticello, taking home individual and relay gold for her team.

“It feels great,” Bendall said. “It gives me a lot of confidence for states, especially because a lot of our seniors last year were some of our best swimmers, so we all feel really good about our chances at states now.”

The Mustangs opened the meet in strong fashion, with Josefine Van Beek, Bendall, Eloise Weary and Georgia Dugas taking home gold in the 200-yard medley relay (1:53.31).

“I had the three relays and I also had the 500 free individual, but the event that really stood out to me was the 200 free relay because we hadn’t had the [state] cut yet, so we dropped four seconds there” Bendall said. “The vibe behind the box was really nice, so that stood out to me the most.”

Bendall, Van Beek, Maya Ratliff and Weary teamed to finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:44.33), nearly four seconds off their seed time.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the final relay of the day, Bendall swam leadoff, followed by Madeline Malone, Dugas and Weary. The group finished second in 3:56.76 to secure the regional team title for Monticello.

Individually, Bendall set the standard in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.77, nearly eight seconds off her seed time. The junior, who had already posted state qualifying times in two other individual events, was happy with her effort Thursday in her lone individual event.

“I’ve been recently struggling with the 500,” Bendall said, “so I was happy that I didn’t have any [individual] events between the [200 medley relay] and that event so I could just sit in the warm down pool and get ready for that event and that really helped me a lot, just getting in the right headspace, so that I could race my best.”

Van Beek earned runner-up honors in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.39) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (56.05), while Malone finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (5:54.55) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:30.53) for the Mustangs

Ellery Maupin was seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.30) and Ella Campbell placed seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.63) for Monticello.

On the boys’ side, Graham Dugas earned two top-five individual finishes to lead Monticello (39 points) to a ninth-place team finish.

Dugas took home bronze in the 200 IM (2:11.05) and was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.56) to lead the Mustangs. He also teamed with Valentin Dowd, Trevor Tharp and Nathaniel Corradino to finish fifth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.98). Grady Wilkerson, Dugas, Dowd and Tharp took home sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.94).

Dowd placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (51.79) and was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (59.71) for Monticello. Tharp placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly (56.32) and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.34).

<&underline>CHS boys earn silver</&underline>

The Black Knights raised some eyebrows in Central Virginia last winter when they had several individuals qualify for the VHSL Class 3 swimming and diving championships.

William Keenan and Quinn Ragsdale showed that the Charlottesville swimming program is still on the rise as they led the Black Knights to a second-place finish at the Region 3C meet.

Keenan and Ragsdale teamed with Teddy Buckner and Dylan Halbert to win regional gold in the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.53), nearly two seconds off their seed time, to help Charlottesville (72) finish second in the team standings, trailing only regional champion Liberty Christian Academy (84).

“It was really nice,” Charlottesville swim coach Gene Dunfee said. “We had a lot of good swims at the high end. We also had a lot of swimmers who had very competitive races, who dropped time. We had a bunch of kids qualify for states who hadn’t done so yet, so across the board, it was really great.”

The same quartet also took home gold in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.38, again nearly two seconds better than their seed time. The same group closed out the meet in impressive fashion with a victory in the 400-freestyle relay (3:23.32), nearly five seconds off their top time.

Individually, Keenan earned silver in the 100-yard butterfly (54.22), while Ragsdale was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.10) and Buckner was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.13).

“They are feeling great,” Dunfee said. “Just to be able to walk up there and see them work all year and to have something concrete that shows them like, hey, sometimes [hard work] pays off. No matter what I say, I can’t do that for them, but that [trophy] helps significantly.”

On the girls side, Addy Buckner placed in three events to lead Charlottesville (45.5) to a sixth-place team finish.

Individually, the freshman was third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.48) and seventh in the 500-yard freestyle (6:23.16).

She also teamed with Maddie Blank, Ada Brantley and Juliette Gunter to place fifth in the 200-yard medley-relay (2:03.59).

Gunter garnered runner-up honors in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.56) for the Black Knights. She also finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.69).

She also teamed with Izzy Reed, Sylvie Semmelhack, and Ada Brantley to finish eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:12.45).

Fuller wins regional title for Fluvanna

Alexandra Fuller represented the Fluvanna County swim team at the VHSL Class 3 state meet last winter as a freshman.

The sophomore proved Tuesday that last year’s accomplishments were no fluke as she led the Flucos (83) girls to a third-place finish at the Region 3C meet.

Fuller captured a regional title with a strong swim in the 100-yard butterfly (57.24).

“It felt good,” Fuller said. “I was trying to work on my dives because I’ve been really trying to improve on that this season. I always try to work on my underwater, so I was just trying to get a good underwater kick count and just tried to do good and bring it home.”

The sophomore had previously qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard freestyle and is excited to add another event to her resume.

“The season has gone pretty well,” Fuller said. “I love swimming. It’s been great and I’m excited to swim at states. I love the freestyle, I love the fly, I love it all.”

Fuller also teamed with Vaile Altherr, Abigail Ford and Marley Rochester to take home bronze in the 400-yard freestyle relay (1:05.67). Sophia Pace, Reese Yowell, Ford and Fuller were fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:04.49).

Altherr was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:09.64) and seventh in the 500-yard freestyle (6:21.16) for the Flucos. On Saturday, Sarah Beth Robinson won regional gold for Fluvanna County in the 1-meter diving competition. Teammate Ashlyn Wolkowicz earned runner-up honors for the Flucos.

Fuller is excited to return to states next week with her teammates.

“It motivates me because I want to try to get better,” Fuller said. “I want to try to drop time and do well for my team.”

On the boys’ side, Jackson Kinsella earned a state berth with a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (52.48). He also finished sixth individually in the 100-yard backstroke (59.93).

Kinsella also teamed with Mitchell Messier, Tyler Davis and Ivan Patchett to place eighth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:56.96). He also teamed with Brandon Watkins, James Johnson and Davis to finish ninth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:00.76).

In the 1-meter diving competition, Ivan Patchett placed third for Fluvanna County, while Ethan McPherson was fourth.