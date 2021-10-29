UPDATED: Riverheads football team beats Staunton for 45th consecutive win

An earlier online version of this story declared that Riverheads had tied the Phoebus High School for most consecutive wins with 45. The VHSL record book was incorrect. Phoebus actually won 52 games in a row.

GREENVILLE — Riverheads High School avoided the worst parts of Thursday’s rain storm in beating the Staunton Storm.

Cayden Cook-Cash turned four of his 11 touches into touchdowns to lead a balanced Gladiator attack that excelled on offense, defense and special teams in a 56-7 victory. The game was moved from Friday to Thursday to deal with navigate around weather conditions.

“I thought our kids played really well,” Riverheads coach Robert Casto said. “Defensively, we were all over the field. Offensively, we ran well. And we blocked well. All in all, for a rainy night, I thought our kids played well. I don’t know that we’re where we need to be, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

Shortly after the fireworks went off before opening kickoff, Cook-Cash added some fireworks of his own, returning a Staunton punt 55 yards for a score.

Luke Bryant, Cole Burton, Cook-Cash and Adam Miller would all add offensive running scores in the first half before Cook-Cash ran back a second punt return 53 yards in the final minutes of the first half.