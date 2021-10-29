UPDATED: Riverheads football team beats Staunton for 45th consecutive win

An earlier online version of this story declared that Riverheads had tied the Phoebus High School for most consecutive wins with 45. The VHSL record book was incorrect. Phoebus actually won 52 games in a row.
GREENVILLE — Riverheads High School avoided the worst parts of Thursday’s rain storm in beating the Staunton Storm.
Cayden Cook-Cash turned four of his 11 touches into touchdowns to lead a balanced Gladiator attack that excelled on offense, defense and special teams in a 56-7 victory. The game was moved from Friday to Thursday to deal with navigate around weather conditions.
“I thought our kids played really well,” Riverheads coach Robert Casto said. “Defensively, we were all over the field. Offensively, we ran well. And we blocked well. All in all, for a rainy night, I thought our kids played well. I don’t know that we’re where we need to be, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
Shortly after the fireworks went off before opening kickoff, Cook-Cash added some fireworks of his own, returning a Staunton punt 55 yards for a score.
Luke Bryant, Cole Burton, Cook-Cash and Adam Miller would all add offensive running scores in the first half before Cook-Cash ran back a second punt return 53 yards in the final minutes of the first half.
Cook-Cash added a second offensive touchdown in the third quarter, and David Alston capped the Gladiator scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
For the contest, Riverheads finished with 395 of its 424 total offensive yards on the ground.
Staunton, conversely, finished 112 of its 126 yards through the air. The Storm scored on an 89-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Walker Darby to Andre Johnson in the fourth quarter.
Staunton football coach Jacob Phillips was proud of the way his injury-depleted team competed on Thursday night.
“Riverheads is a class act with a solid football team,” Phillips said afterward. “I’m just glad our guys stepped up and battled. I commend our guys that were here.”
RIVERHEADS 56, STAUNTON 7
STAUNTON 0 0 0 7 — 7
RIVERHEADS 14 28 7 7 — 56
First Quarter
R – Cook-Cash 55 punt return. Robson kick
R – Bryant 2 run. Robson kick
Second Quarter
R – Burton 5 run. Robson kick
R – Cook-Cash 13 run. Robson kick
R – Miller 4 run. Robson kick
R – Cook-Cash 53 punt return. Robson kick