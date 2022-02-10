UPDATED: Riverheads wins Region 1B wrestling championship

CUMBERLAND — The Riverheads Gladiators dominated Saturday's Class 1A-1B Superegional held at Cumberland High School.

Riverheads captured its sixth straight regional title, setting itself up for another strong showing at the Class 1 state tournament to be held at the Salem Civic Center on February 19.

The Gladiators took the top spot on the podium in 10 of the 14 weight classes, running up a team total of 310.5 points.

Winning individual titles were Evan Annese (113 pounds), Jake Yowell (120), Jude Robson (126), Ethan Eppard (132), Caleb Ramsey (138), Jax Allebaugh (145), David Austin (152), Cody Cash (170), Luke Bryant (182), Cayden Cook-Cash (195) and heavyweight Kobe Ayers.

Buffalo Gap's Jacob Carter won the 220-pound division.

Other Augusta County qualifiers included Jesse Oldham (Riverheads, third at 106), Tucker Smiley (Buffalo Gap, fourth at 120), Caleb Yoder (Buffalo Gap, third at 126), Nathan Wilcher (Buffalo Gap, fourth at 132), Colby Yeago (Buffalo Gap, third at 145), Hunter Cline (Buffalo Gap, third at 152), Bryce Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap, second at 160), Ryan Shiflet (Buffalo Gap, fourth at 170), Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap, second at 182) and Beau Smith (Riverheads, fourth at 220).

Buffalo Gap was runner-up at the tournament, finishing with 166 points.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.