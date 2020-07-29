Private schools in the area joined their public brethren Wednesday by pushing back the start of fall sports.
But unlike the Virginia High School League, which voted Monday to move the fall season to the spring, the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) hopes to get the season started by mid-October, if not sooner for two sports.
VACA consists of about 20 schools, stretching from Danville to Luray, which are divided in north and south regions.
During a Zoom video meeting among the VACA schools, Plan A was adopted, which has the first games starting Oct. 19 and the fall season ending Dec. 12. State championships have been penciled in, but nothing is official on that front.
Conference officials also have a Plan B, which mimicks the VHSL model of condensing the seasons.
Ridgeview Christian School in Stuarts Draft and Grace Christian School in Staunton are members of the VACA North Region. Stuart Hall in Staunton, also a VACA North Region member, had previously announced that it was canceling all athletic activities until Jan. 1.
At Ridgeview, the only fall sport is volleyball. The Crusaders haven’t fielded a boys soccer team the last two years and the status for a squad in 2020 is unclear at this time, according to school athletic director Wayne Pettway.
Grace offers volleyball, boys soccer and cross country on its fall menu.
Grace athletic director Frank Kahrs said only volleyball and boys soccer will start in October, while those schools with tennis and cross country programs plan to begin as scheduled.
“We are shooting for those two sports to operate on a normal schedule,” he said. “I pray we can do it.”
Plan A has the winter season running from Jan. 12-March 6 and the spring going from March 8-May 15.
Pettway admitted Plan A is going to be ambitious to pull off because any positive test in grades K-12 at any member school prior to the start of games, and the fall season is immediately scrapped and Plan B kicks in.
Pettway did add that a COVID-19 committee, which Kahrs is a member, has been formed to determine what happens if a positive test occurs after the fall season starts.
“We are hopeful that by holding off the start until mid-October that things have quieted down,” he said. “Plan B is probably more realistic. We are hoping for the best, but planning for the worst-case scenario.”
Kahrs said the committee meets Aug. 4 and by then will have a better idea if tennis and cross country can start on time. They will also start structuring guidelines for volleyball and boys soccer in the event of positive tests once the season begins.
Under Plan B, the winter season runs from Nov. 30-Feb. 13. Fall sports follow Feb. 15-April 10, while spring wraps up the year from April 12-May 22. The condensed scheduling would make it even tougher on ADs since the majority of VACA schools do not play on Wednesdays because of religious reasons.
Pettway said VACA schools are going to have varying ways of teaching classes. Ridgeview’s plan is for in-school five days a week, beginning Aug. 26. Grace is also planning for five days with the classes opening Aug. 20.
Grace, also a member of the VISAA, had seen all those state tournaments canceled Friday by VISAA officials. The association did allow for teams to play regular-season games.
“We are re-inventing the wheel as we go,” Kahrs said. “We are going for it. The main thing is to have sports for the kids in the safest way possible.”
