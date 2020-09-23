VACA scraps fall sports for 2020 except cross country

“We have a couple schools in the conference struggling with COVID-19 issues,” Ridgeview Christian athletic director Wayne Pettway said. “Twice as many schools wanted Plan B than to stick with Plan A. Those that voted to keep Plan A weren’t upset and went along with it. Now we all hope that we can get the winter season started as scheduled.”

Grace Christian athletic director Frank Kahrs said the cross-country season will continue as scheduled with only a month remaining.

“The meets have been socially-distanced and strict protocols have been followed,” he said. “We hosted a meet at Coyner Springs the other week with a cap of 125 runners and a total of 250 people overall in accordance to state guidelines. Each runner was allowed only one parent to attend. It was an interesting day in making everything work, but anything for the kids to feel something normal.”

Kahrs emphasized that when it comes to the VACA state meet spectators will be very limited if any are allowed at all.

The Grace AD fully supported the Plan B decision.

“We hope our plan comes together and the cases are down by that time,” he said. “We will play without fans if necessary. Hopefully the Governor lets us play. The final decision to play for public and private schools rest with him.”