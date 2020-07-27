There will be no Friday Night Lights, or for that matter, any other lights for high school fall sports in the state.
It will be the first time in more than 100 years that public schools will not be playing fall football.
The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee — composed mostly of school superintendents, principals and athletic directors from around the state — officially pulled the plug on fall sports and moved them to the spring Monday, voting 34-1 during a video conference to approve Model 3, which condenses the seasons with competition beginning in late December.
It is important to note that VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun said the plan adopted is based on current Phase 3 guidelines in Virginia. Things could still change and dates altered, especially if Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam drops the state back to Phase 2 because of the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers. Then all bets are off.
Under the model adopted, the winter season (basketball, wrestling, swimming, indoor track) will run from Dec. 14 to Feb. 20 with the first games played Dec. 28. Fall sports (football, volleyball, golf, cross county, competition cheerleading) now begin their season Feb. 15 and play until May 1 with the first play date March 1. Spring sports (baseball, softball, tennis, outdoor track) will take place April 12 through June 26 with the first games on April 26.
In the condensed season format, teams will be allowed to play 60 percent of their normal schedule — six football games instead of 10, 14 basketball games instead of 22, 12 baseball and softball contests instead of 20, 10 soccer matches instead of 16 and so on for the other sports.
How the playoffs for individual sports are played will be determined later. The VHSL announced it will take a month to decide what the postseasons will look like.
Wilson Memorial athletic director Craig Flesher pointed to Monday’s chaos in Major League Baseball as a stark reminder of how nothing is in our control right now.
“There is so much out of our control,” he said. “The pros can’t even figure it out. I am just thankful that we do have the opportunity in front of us to play later in the year. Hopefully we can pull it off for the kids.”
Fort Defiance first-year athletic director Richard Miller is just trying to get the most normal out of an abnormal time.
“This is definitely not the situation anyone wants, especially the kids,” he said. “The connection between kids and coaches is crucial. We have been doing some workouts here to bring the kids and coaches back together, but competition is what sports is all about.”
“Model 3 was the fairest and only way for us for have more of a chance to have a season for everyone,” Miller said.
Veteran Fort Defiance football coach Dan Rolfe, who will begin his 12th season whenever that is at the helm of the Indians, had been preparing for spring football.
“If someone didn’t see today coming, they weren’t paying attention,” he said. “I am just thankful there will be a season and they didn’t cancel it.”
Rolfe, who has been in coaching and teaching for a quarter century, admits his whole clock is messed up.
“This time of year I am excited about getting ready to start practice and to begin the new school year, and now we are here,” he said. “Everything is out of our hands. All we can do is prepare the best we can to be ready when that time comes.”
Buffalo Gap football coach Brad Wygant hopes there are no hiccups so February is the goal to get going.
“There certainly won’t be a lot of practice time with the overlap of the winter and fall seasons,” he said. “A lot of the offseason stuff will have to be learned at the chalkboard.
“There aren’t going to be many walkthroughs. We are going to have to rely on the players’ learning capabilities. We didn’t graduate that many seniors, and we aren’t making that many scheme changes. We shouldn’t have many problems out here.”
Riverheads boys basketball coach Chad Coffey said it is a bittersweet situation.
“On one hand I am glad the kids are going to be able to play, but at the same time it is not in the traditional sense in which we are accustomed,” he said. “There is nothing I can do about it. Just try to make the best of it. I had very little say in the matter. We all are at the mercy of the VHSL decision, but obviously we are excited to hopefully have a chance to play.”
Coffey pointed out winter scheduling is already crazy enough to begin with because of weather and now add in a condensed schedule, and he joked starting full-team practices in mid-December is just normal business for him at Riverheads because of the long football seasons that end with state championship trophies.
“Now the other basketball coaches around the area can feel my pain,” he laughed.
Wilson Memorial boys basketball coach Jeremy Hartman is keeping his fingers and toes crossed that there will even be a season.
“The decision was it be expected,” he said. “However, I’m fearful that we won’t have sports at all this year because I’m worried that there will be another spike in the numbers and the governor will put us back in Phase 2.”
Fort Defiance girls basketball coach Patrick Hartley echoed Hartman’s sentiments.
“Model 3 gives us a glimmer of hope to get a season started,” he said. “It buys us more time. There are still so many unknowns, and with no vaccine yet, how do we keep the high-risk kids on the team safe? The decision to wait is the best model and still hopefully have a season.”
Waynesboro longtime volleyball coach Lori Aleshire is just happy with the thought of having a season.
“It is frustrating that COVID-19 has put sports and the VHSL in this predicament,” she said. “I’m just excited to see us play even if it is just part of a season. Coaching is about building relationships, and we can’t do that right now. Kids look to sports as an outlet, which is now missing from their lives.”
Now with the fall months dark without any sports, that is going to set in motion interesting dynamics as every head coach in every sport offered by the school will likely want to crave out a niche for workouts. It could turn into the wild, wild west as student-athletes, especially the ones that play three sports, are pulled in so many directions.
Waynesboro’s Jeremiah Major, another first-year AD in the area, said the school is trying to do any much as possible within the safety guidelines.
“We are trying our best to make the current workouts as exciting as possible so the kids will want to come,” he said. “Right now our weight room is open five days a week for all athletes regardless of sport. By everyone together, maybe that will gain interest in some kids to play another sport.”
Major said he will establish a pecking order this fall for workouts.
“The emphasis will be on the first sports that are playing, meaning the winter ones have the top priority. We all have to work together and show patience. It won’t work any other way,” he said.
Fort’s AD Miller realizes it is going to be a juggling act.
“We will have to come up with a schedule,” he said. “Right now we have some coaches that are reluctant to begin any workouts. We will have to be flexible once all coaches want to begin. The important thing is we need the kids around their coaches. We all need some normality anyway we can get it, no matter how small.”
“Hopefully coaches will work together,” Gap’s Wygant said. “I have a lot of trust in the coaches at Buffalo Gap that we all will work together and share the athletes, doing what is in their best interest for safety. I was a three-sport athlete in high school, and I know the time demands under normal circumstances. We will have to get creative in working out routines. It’s just another challenge in these challenging times.”
Fort’s Hartley used the word ‘patience’ as the key.
“Every coach is going to have to show patience in working with one another,” he said. “There is going to be a lot of sharing in the fall and we must all have the best safety measurements in place at all times.”
Rolfe used the term ‘cooperation’ for all the various workouts.
“We just have to cooperate with each other and remember it is all about the kids,” he said. “We have been doing some workouts to try and get the kids back into a routine. Everyone just wants to be back together. The kids are just excited the season wasn’t canceled.”
Fall sports coaches will be in a unique position come spring when they will have to wait on the winter athletes to finish.
“The beauty of football and volleyball is we never had to wait on kids from other sports,” Rolfe said. “All that is changing. The overlap is creating a small window to get the winter kids ready. As coaches we will have to be extremely cautious in not pushing them too hard.”
It is a brave, new world out there that is being turned upside down by the minute.
As Major said when we ended our conversation: “To be continued.”
