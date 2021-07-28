Valley football players, coaches excited for more normal season

FISHERSVILLE — High school football will be back where it belongs when the teams return to play Friday nights this fall. Wednesday, six of the seven head coaches along with selected players met at the Wilson Memorial High School for a Shenandoah District football media day, signaling the unofficial start to the upcoming 2021 season. High school football practice in the area begins Thursday.

Buffalo Gap

The Buffalo Gap Bison have moved to a new class for the 2021 season. The Bison will drop from Class 2 where they have been one of the smallest schools in the state to Class 1 where they will be one of the largest.

“Honestly, I don’t think a whole lot about that,” said Bison head coach Brad Wygant. “As always, we’ll prepare for the next team on the schedule regardless of who that might be. If we are fortunate enough to make the playoffs then we will see a different group of opponents. Stepping down a division is no guarantee of postseason success. There is a lot of good football being played in Class 1 around the state.”

The Gap coach was thankful his team played in the spring, but the truncated season cut down the amount of time the coaching staff could spend with the players.