Valley football players, coaches excited for more normal season

FISHERSVILLE — High school football will be back where it belongs when the teams return to play Friday nights this fall. Wednesday, six of the seven head coaches along with selected players met at the Wilson Memorial High School for a Shenandoah District football media day, signaling the unofficial start to the upcoming 2021 season. High school football practice in the area begins Thursday.
Buffalo Gap
The Buffalo Gap Bison have moved to a new class for the 2021 season. The Bison will drop from Class 2 where they have been one of the smallest schools in the state to Class 1 where they will be one of the largest.
“Honestly, I don’t think a whole lot about that,” said Bison head coach Brad Wygant. “As always, we’ll prepare for the next team on the schedule regardless of who that might be. If we are fortunate enough to make the playoffs then we will see a different group of opponents. Stepping down a division is no guarantee of postseason success. There is a lot of good football being played in Class 1 around the state.”
The Gap coach was thankful his team played in the spring, but the truncated season cut down the amount of time the coaching staff could spend with the players.
“I missed practice,” Wygant said. “I missed being around the guys. We just couldn’t be with our ream as much as we would have liked in the spring. Those first couple of weeks of practice is where, as a team, you being to build that brotherhood. Teams missed out on that last season.”
Senior Bryce Hildebrand is looking forward to once again playing football in the fall. “I’m grateful we had the chance to play in the spring, but I’m really looking forward to playing a full season this fall,” said the Gap running back/safety.
“Going to school just two days a week and dealing with so many unknowns, it was hard at times to stay motivated,” Hildebrand said. “Being back in school full time, playing on Friday nights in the fall — there’s going to be a different energy. I think we’re all excited for that.”
Fort Defiance
Playing football this past spring was a big change for veteran Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and this spring I realized I took some things for granted,” said Role. “I missed practice. One of my favorite days of the season is that first scrimmage, That first scrimmage you get to measure the progress your team is making. As a coach, I enjoy seeing that progress my team is making. We couldn’t have a scrimmage in the spring so that’s something i really missed.”
Returning to playing football in the fall should bring back some normalcy to the players and coaches.
“I think there will be a little trepidation,” Rolfe said. “Everything changed last year. For the students, how they played sports changed, how they did their schoolwork changed. Now they’re being asked to change again.
“They may not admit it, but I think the students are going to be excited to be back in school,” Rolfe added. “And Friday night football in the fall is the culmination of the school week. We get back in the classroom that first week and then everyone comes to the game on Friday—that’s going to be a breath of fresh air.”
Senior linebacker Ricky Miller is excited to once again playing football in the fall. “I’m looking forward to playing a 10-game season. I can’t wait to get out there.”
While the Indians struggled during the spring season, Miller believes he and his teammates learned a lot that will carry over to the upcoming season.
“It took us a while to get rolling and once we did, the season was over,” said Miller. “This year, we’re not going to have a lot of seniors on the team. The spring helped me realize that I need to be ready to step up and be a leader. The seniors have to be ready to lead all the young guys we’re going to have.”
Staunton
Unlike Rolfe at Fort, Staunton head coach Jake Phillips never liked scrimmages.
“I never enjoyed scrimmages,” Phillips said. “Last year with just 14 practice days and no scrimmages we missed out on a lot. The preseason is a time when you can find your identity as a team. With limited practice in the spring, we didn’t have that opportunity. It will be good to have those opportunities in the fall.”
The Storm treated the shortened spring season much like a college spring football season.
“We used the spring to try out some new things,” Phillips said. “Whether it was new plays, different formations — we tried a lot of different things, but we still tried to make it easier for the players due to the limited practice. We also took the opportunity to play a lot of different kids. We used the spring as a n evaluation period and we used it to get ready for this fall.”
The spring dress rehearsal also help the players and coaches get acclimated to the different protocols that went along with playing during a pandemic.
“I think we are still probably going to have some protocols we will have to deal with this fall,” Phillips added. “That should be easier to handle since we dealt with a lot this spring.”
Junior running back Reece Levin plays two sports at Staunton and is looking to the seasons returning to their normal spots on the calendar.
“Playing two sports was a challenge,” said Levin who also plays baseball. “Everything was different. The weather was different. We started playing football when it was pretty cold and then we’re playing baseball in June when it can be really hot. You didn’t have any time to rest between seasons. It was hard, but I’m glad we got to play.”