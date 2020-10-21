VHSL exploring classification changes

“I wish there was a way to be able to get back to the old three-class, two-division system,” he said. “I think that would be best for the Augusta County schools, and specifically for Stuarts Draft. Four classes would only hurt us in the long run. We would go from one of the biggest to one of the smallest, and I understand that, but would end up competing against the schools that are now in Class 3 (i.e. Northside, Lord Botetourt, Brookville, etc.). We have been down that road before and it didn’t go that well.

“Virginia is not an easy state to satisfy. We can’t be compared to Northern Virginia or the eastern part of the state,” Hartley said. “My wish is they look at keeping the class sizes like we have now.”

Staunton AD David Tibbs has been at the school for 24 years, mostly as the football head coach. He knows what the fans want, but unfortunately will never get.

“We are never, ever, ever, ever going back to the old district system,” he said, adding the state has added 50-75 new schools just in his time at Robert E. Lee/Staunton. “I know fans miss those days. We all want it to be simple, but the old way isn’t going to work today. Teams in the district aren’t in the same classifications anymore, which makes those postseason tournaments we all enjoyed unnecessary.”