Virginia House of Delegates honors Riverheads football team

RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates recognized the Riverheads High School football team on Wednesday in Richmond for its accomplishments, which includes six-straight Class 1 state championships and a 50-game winning streak.

The streak is currently the longest in the nation.

During the event, proclamations were presented to the school, which head football coach Robert Casto and principal Matt Stevens accepted.

Riverheads’ 60-member delegation that attended the festivities was the largest group ever to be recognized by the House of Delegates in Virginia history.

The video can be seen here.

