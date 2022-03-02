 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Virginia House of Delegates honors Riverheads football team

  • Updated
  • 0

RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates recognized the Riverheads High School football team on Wednesday in Richmond for its accomplishments, which includes six-straight Class 1 state championships and a 50-game winning streak.

The streak is currently the longest in the nation.

During the event, proclamations were presented to the school, which head football coach Robert Casto and principal Matt Stevens accepted.

Riverheads’ 60-member delegation that attended the festivities was the largest group ever to be recognized by the House of Delegates in Virginia history.

The video can be seen here.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert