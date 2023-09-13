SWOOPE — The Buffalo Gap volleyball team fell in three sets on Monday evening — 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 — as they struggled to keep up with the visiting Luray Bulldogs.

“We had some good things happen on the floor, but overall, we have a lot of work to do,” Bison head coach Elizabeth Ashby said.

The strong swinging of Luray started early in the first set and set the tone for much of the match, grabbing a 15-8 lead quickly. Gap scraped together a few points but struggled with some self-inflicted errors.

Luray notched several aces early in the second set to build a commanding 8-1 lead, a deficit the Bison never managed to erase. Summer Forder delivered the decisive kill, securing a 25-14 victory in the second set.

Gap didn’t go away, taking a 5-0 lead to begin the third set. The Bison dramatically improved in the final frame, but the Bulldogs surged again, eventually grabbing a lead they would not relinquish. A final unforced error by Gap sealed the loss, allowing Luray to claim the third set with a score of 25-18.

“One thing we need to realize is that when we come out, we have to come out on fire and not building up to that fire,” Ashby said of the team’s improved performance in the third set.

On Tuesday evening, the Bison were also swept by Waynesboro. The losses drop Gap to 2-5 on the season. They will play at Stuarts Draft on Thursday evening.

“We need to use tonight as a building block and keep building on the positives and working on the negatives,” Ashby said after Monday’s match.