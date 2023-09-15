GREENVILLE — After a lengthy break from matches, the Riverheads volleyball team enjoyed some success on Tuesday evening but also saw room for improvement.

The Gladiators team outlasted Wilson Memorial in a five-set thriller — 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10 — to open their slate against Shenandoah District opponents.

“We see some things now that we need to work on,” Riverheads head coach Amy Moore said. “Sometimes you can’t see what you need to work on until you get in a game.”

The match started on a rough note for the Gladiators, as senior Kale Argenbright was injured seconds into the opening point, throwing off Riverheads’ energy for much of the opening frame. The Green Hornets capitalized on several early miscues by Riverheads to establish a lead that wouldn’t be overcome.

“That definitely shook us, and we had to regroup for sure,” Moore said of the early injury. “We’ve also had 13 days with no games, which has been challenging to keep them engaged. We did some creative practices, so now we’re ready to get going again in district play.”

Riverheads began to swing well in the second set, jumping to a 7-1 lead. Wilson responded to the early deficit by storming out of a timeout and evening the score at seven, setting the stage for a competitive frame. The teams would go back and forth for the remainder of the set until senior hitter Anna Shirley delivered a big swing to even the match at one set apiece.

After trading the third and fourth sets in which both teams enjoyed cushions, it set up a decisive final frame. After trading points early in the set, Shirley again struck to help build a lead, recording three kills quickly. A few minutes later, an ace by junior Kara Hodge sealed the win for the Gladiators.

“Once [Anna Shirley] got on fire, we just kept feeding her,” Moore said. “She really dominated that middle tonight.”

Shirley led the Gladiators with 23 kills, while Emma Ambler racked up 21 digs for the team.

Riverheads play next at Rappahannock County on Monday. The Green Hornets followed up this loss with a 3-0 sweep of Staunton on Thursday evening.