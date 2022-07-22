Waynesboro AD Jeremiah Major leaving to take over at Stuarts Draft

Jeremiah Major will be the new athletic director at Stuarts Draft High School.

After holding the same position at Waynesboro High School for the past two years — preceded by 20 years as a teacher at Wilson Memorial High School — Major will return to Augusta County Public Schools on Aug. 1.

The athletic director position with the Cougars opened up once Steve Hartley transitioned into an assistant principal position at Stuarts Draft.

“It was a good time to transition back to Augusta County, but it was a tough decision,” Major said. “Waynesboro was a great place to work. The (Waynesboro) City (school system) was really good to me. For my future career goals, I needed to make the transition.”

Major served as head football coach at Wilson Memorial for nine years, while teaching agriculture at the school. The team went 13-2 in 2014 and finished as state runners-up.

Four of the seven area public schools will have a new athletic director to start the 2022-2023 school year. At Riverheads, Tim Morris announced his retirement at the end of the school year. Adam Mulcahy will step into that role.

Rod Bowers will take over the Buffalo Gap athletic director duties previously held by Andrew Grove, and Major’s transition to Stuarts Draft means that Waynesboro will also name a new athletic director heading into the 2022 fall sports season.

In his new role at Stuarts Draft, Major will oversee transportation, custodial staff, and building and facility maintenance.

And, of course, Cougar athletics.

“I’m excited to get started on Aug.1,” Major said, “and work with the athletes there.”