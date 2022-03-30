Waynesboro baseball team beats Turner Ashby on the road behind Jackson Sherman's one-hitter

BRIDGEWATER — Waynesboro senior Jackson Sherman hurled a complete game, one-hitter Wednesday night, pitching the Little Giants to a 6-2 victory over Turner Ashby in nonconference baseball action.

Sherman controlled the Knights lineup by mixing his fast ball and curve ball throughout the seven innings. Sherman struck out eight batters and walked four.

“Jackson pitched a great game,” said Little Giants head coach Josh Coffey. “He hit his spots and kept the ball down in the zone. He really located his fast ball well. His curve ball was his best pitch tonight. He kept the pitch down in the strike zone and could throw it for strikes in any count.”

Waynesboro scored all of its runs in the first four innings. Waynesboro had seven hits and took advantage of six Turner Ashby errors to take control of the game.

The Little Giants scratched across a run in the top of the first and never trailed in the game. Leadoff batter Samuel Balsamo reached on a wind-blown double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Balsamo scored on Ian Johnson’s groundout for a 1-0 lead.

Waynesboro’s Zachary Rankin led off the second inning with a base hit and then stole second base. Jacob Barker then hit a ground ball to third and was out at first. Rankin broke for third on the play and was able to score when the throw across the diamond from the first baseman shipped past the shortstop covering the bag at third on the play.

Johnson singled to lead off the Waynesboro third, swiped second and scored on a double by Dylan Beverly for a 3-0 Little Giants lead. Rankin was safe on an infield error with Beverly advancing to third on the play. Rankin stole second and Beverly scored when the catcher’s throw sailed into center field, giving the visitors a 4-0 advantage.

Waynesboro used hits by Eli Elgersma, Carl Carson and Balsamo along with three TA errors to produce two more runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead.

Sherman lost his no-hitter and his shutout bids in the bottom of the fourth. Dylan Eppard walked to lead off the inning and scored on a double by Caden Swartley to put the Knights on the scoreboard

Addison Simmons took the mound for the Knights with one out in the third inning and silenced the Little Giants’ bats the rest of the way, but Waynesboro’s big early cushion was more than enough for the final 6-2 victory.

Waynesboro finished the game with eight hits, with leadoff batter Balsamo pacing the offense with a 2-for-4 effort.

“We stopped hitting the ball there at the end, but we had some good at-bats and some timely hits early,” Coffey said. “We were able to take advantage of some of their mistakes and push some runs across.”

Waynesboro improves to 2-4 on the season while Turner Ashby drops to an uncharacteristic 0-6 mark to start the season.

“We’ve had some tough games to start the season, playing Spotswood, TA and Liberty Christian,” Coffey said. “We start district play next week and I’m looking forward to seeing how we match up with teams in the district.”

WAYNESBORO 6, TURNER ASHBY 2

WAYNESBORO 112 200 0 — 6 8 4

TURNER ASHBY 000 110 0 — 2 1 6

Sherman and Aleshire; Fornadel, Simmons (3) and Thomas

WP — Sherman. LP — Fornadel. HE — none.