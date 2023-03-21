The Waynesboro Little Giants tried their hardest on Tuesday night to spoil a pitching gem.

A Waynesboro rally in the bottom of the seventh inning ended came up short, as a strikeout with the bases loaded ended the game and secured a 6-4 win for the James River Knights in non-district baseball action.

“We’ve got to start our offense sooner,” Waynesboro head coach Zach Hale said. “We’ve got some fielding to clean up too, but the main thing is you have to have baserunners before the end of the game.”

Knights’ starting pitcher Heath Andrews stifled Waynesboro for the first innings, striking out 14 batters while allowing only one hit and an unearned run. Andrews retired the first nine batters of the game, fanning six in that span.

“He did a good job of what he was out there to do,” Hale said of Andrews’ pitching performance.

James River opened the scoring in the top of the third running after Hunter Mays doubled in a run. Mays scored a few plays later after a throwing error by the Little Giants.

Another error and double led to two more runs for the Knights in the top of the fourth inning. However, Waynesboro managed its only offense against Andrews in the bottom of the fourth, getting a pair of runners into scoring position and plating one on a passed ball to cut the Knights’ lead to 4-1.

A pair of singles knocked in two more runs for the Knights in the top of the sixth inning to give them a five-run cushion heading into the final inning.

Andrews was replaced to begin the seventh, and the Little Giants immediately pounced on his replacement. Zach Rankin doubled in a run before an error brought it another run to cut the Knights’ lead to three a few plays later. Consecutive walks loaded the bases and brought in a run to bring the score to 6-4 with two outs. Knights’ pitcher Zeal Hammons struck out Wyatt Harris to end the rally and secure victory for his team.

“They never at any point laid down,” Hale said. “I think it’s important that they fought all the way to the end. That’s something they’re not used to doing, and people are not used to seeing from them.”

Waynesboro starting pitcher Carl Carson pitched three and two-thirds innings, striking out six batters while allowing three hits and four runs. Rankin entered in relief and pitched three and a third innings with six strikeouts and two runs allowed.

Hale pointed to his team's perseverance but pointed out the need for continued refining defensively.

“I feel like we have guys that can do the job,” Hale said. “ … When they put it together, they’re going to show the world.”