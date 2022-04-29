Waynesboro baseball team falls on road to Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft snapped a 4-4 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday and Cougars held on for a 6-4 victory over Waynesboro in Shenandoah District baseball action.

Waynesboro's Eli Egersma hit the first pitch of the game for a single up the middle and moved to second on a wild pitch. A ground ball to the right side by Jackson Sherman moved Egersma to third and from there he scored on another wild pitch for a 1-0 Little Giants lead.

The Cougars answered with two runs in the bottom half of the first. With one out, Christian Hoke singled and Trenton Coffey was hit by a pitch. Both runners scored on a double by Colton Harris, giving Draft a 2-1 advantage.

Waynesboro tied the score with a run in the third and took the lead with two more runs in the fourth inning.

Jaxon Wilfong led off the Little Giants third with a base hit and moved to second on Egersma's sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch moved Wilfong to third and he scored on Sherman's sac fly, tying the score at 2-2.

Dylan Beverly led off the Waynesboro fourth with a single and Jacob Barker walked. C.J. Carson then put down a sac bunt that was fielded by Draft pitcher Harris. He threw to third in an effort to retire the lead runner, but his throw sailed high, allowing Beverly to score on the error. Barker scored on a sac fly by Taylin Henderson, giving the visitors a 4-2 edge.

Two Waynesboro errors led to two Draft runs in the bottom of the fourth. Dawson Jones led off the inning and reached on an error and Symeon Balser followed with a run-scoring double, pulling the Cougars to within a run. Another Waynesboro error allowed Balser to advance to third and he scored on Jonathan Puckett's groundout to tie the score at 4-4.

Draft took the lead in the fifth. Hoke led off with an infield single and continued to second on a throwing error on the play. He scored on a double by Coffey, putting Draft ahead 5-4.

Small ball in the sixth inning allowed Draft to add a big insurance run. Balser walked to lead off the frame and moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Brayden Varner then put down a sac bunt back to Waynesboro pitcher Barker and all runners were safe when the Little Giants failed to cover the bag at first. With runners on the corners, Draft pulled off a double steal with Balser scoring to make the score 6-4.

Armed with the 5-4 lead in the fifth, Balser took over on the mound for Harris and retired all six Waynesboro batters he faced in order to close out the victory.

Draft head coach Chris Henkel was excited to see his team pick up the win on Senior Day.

"Senior Night always brings a little added emotion to the game," Henkel said. "We've got a good group of seniors and they do a great job of leading by example. I'm proud of the seniors and proud of the entire team. We're playing some pretty good baseball right now."

Moving runners and playing small ball were key components of the Draft offense.

"In high school baseball, you need to be able to play small ball to win games," Henkel said. "One through nine in the order, we'll bunt if that's what we need to do to win."

Waynesboro head coach Josh Coffey was encouraged by his team's play Friday.

"We did a lot of good things in this game that we can build on," Coffey said. "We just talked to the guys about how it's the little things that win or lose ballgames. We did a lot of the little things on offense today that helped us score some runs. On the other hand, there were some little things on defense we didn't do well and that allowed Draft to score some runs."

The Cougars are now 7-5 overall and 6-1 in the district. Stuarts Draft is back in action Tuesday with a short trip to Wilson. Wilson handed Draft its lone district loss earlier this season by a score of 14-7

The Little Giants, still looking for their first district win, will host Buffalo Gap on Tuesday. Waynesboro is 2-9 overall and 0-5 in district play.

STUARTS DRAFT 6, WAYNESBORO 4

WAYNESBORO 101 200 0 — 4 5 4

STUARTS DRAFT 200 211 x — 6 9 1

Sherman, Barker (5) and Aleshire; Harris. Balser (6) and Puckett.

WP - Harris. LP - Barker. Save - Balse