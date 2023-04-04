The Waynesboro Little Giants tried their best to spoil a pair of phenomenal pitching performances from Division I commits on Tuesday night.

The Giants forced extra innings after trailing entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Still, they ultimately fell to a three-run rally in the top of the eighth by the visiting Fluvanna County Flying Flucos to lose 5-2 in nondistrict baseball action.

The Flucos rode the arms of John Glasscock, a West Virginia commit, and Joe Gomez, a VCU commit, to victory. Glasscock pitched the opening three innings and struck out 10 batters, while Gomez pitched the last four innings, fanning 11.

“[Glasscock] is one of the best pitchers we’ve had at our school in a long, long time,” Fluvanna head coach Joel Gray said. “When [Gomez] is on, he’s pretty good.”

The Flucos struck first in the top of the second inning when a blooper to right field off the bat of Sam Loving scored the game’s opening run. Then, in the fifth inning, Bradley Cox doubled in a run to give Fluvanna the 2-0 lead late in the contest.

The Giants stranded four runners in the first and second innings but failed to put a runner on base again until the bottom of the seventh.

The Little Giants entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 2-0. A hit-by-pitch, single, and walk loaded the bases, and Waynesboro looked ready to pull off magic. A passed ball brought in one run, and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Trenton Carson tied the game at two runs apiece with a runner on third and two outs. Unfortunately for the Little Giants, Gomez struck out Eli Elgersma to escape the jam.

The Flucos responded with a surge of their own in the first extra inning of the contest. After loading the bases, a hit-by-pitch, single, and an error brought in the three decisive runs to give Fluvanna the needed advantage. Gomez struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to seal the game.

“We had some of our best at-bats right there,” Gray said. “That was the difference.”

Waynesboro’s notched three hits on the night, and five different pitchers took the rubber to combine for nine strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Waynesboro coach Zach Hale praised the improvement he’s seen in his team in the early season.

“Tonight, they proved they can play together and battle to the end,” Hale said. “I think it’s important for them to see that they can come out here and have the potential to win if they work together.”