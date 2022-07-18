Waynesboro basketball coach Skylar Napier hosting seminar to discuss mental health

When Skylar Napier reflects back on her days as a student-athlete, she doesn’t remember much talk about mental health.

And she thinks she knows why.

During the time when Napier participated in athletics, it was more of a taboo subject.

Athletes didn’t talk about it.

The Waynesboro girls basketball wants to create a new narrative for current and future female student-athletes.

A narrative in which discussing mental health is normalized.

That’s why she’s bringing back Coach Skylar’s Female Athlete Seminar for a second year.

The event is free to the public.

“I see female athletes struggling with themselves, their teammates and their surroundings,” Napier said. “I want to be a support system for them. And regardless if I’m their coach or not their coach, I want them to see me as someone they can talk to about anything negative or anything positive.”

In last year’s inaugural event, Napier opened up to female athletes in Waynesboro. In the second year, she’s opening it up to the entire community.

Holly Rilinger, a local basketball legend and Waynesboro High School graduate, will address the crowd virtually.

The state basketball player of the year in 1991 — when she helped the Little Giants to the state championship — Rilinger went on to set the James Madison University scoring record, become a best-selling author, motivational speaker and Nike Master Trainer.

Napier also wanted to bring back Lenise Mayzck in person. The Roots to Results Counseling LLC owner was a huge hit last year.

“The girls really related to her,” Napier said. “She was able to talk to them about struggles, but it was fun for them. She made it into an activity.”

Also joining the cast of presenters is the mother-daughter duo Jemise Diggs and Taylor Sandidge. The mother and daughter share more than DNA. Both have incredible high school athletic resumes and deep Waynesboro roots.

Napier knows what it’s like to feel emotionally overwhelmed. When she feels life squeezing in on her, she’ll often go walk the Waynesboro High School track and listen to music.

Beyond being able to identify with that struggle, she was motivated to keep the mental health conversation going after watching the softball team at James Madison University navigate an awful tragedy last season.

Since becoming the coach at Waynesboro High School, Napier has consistently used her platform to amplify support for community issues. Last year, the team dedicated one game to breast cancer awareness and a second game to children’s cancer awareness.

“Our sport is so much bigger than just our sport,” Napier said. “We want to use it to teach these girls what they need to succeed in life.”

She hopes the upcoming event will help female students know they don’t have to bottle up all of their emotions internally.

“I think as long as your daughter can understand hard work and the mental and physical parts, they should come out,” Napier said. “I really don’t want to put an age on it. As long as you feel like they can comprehend what’s being talked about, they should come. And this year, I opened it to all female athletes, not just Waynesboro.”