Waynesboro boys basketball drops season opener to Amherst County

After the Waynesboro Little Giants boys basketball season-opening loss on Tuesday night, head coach John Spears preached a clear message to his players: you’ve got to buy into the offense.

The Little Giants looked sharp defensively in the first half, but the offense failed to generate momentum during a 60-33 loss to Amherst County, which was only a seven-point game at halftime.

“Amherst is very, very good; there’s no doubt about that,” Spears said. “They run about 10 deep, are athletic, and can jump out the gym. It’s hard for us to set up something to run against that. We’ll get back to the drawing board tomorrow and work on it.”

The two teams duked it out defensively in the first half, with both trading turnovers. Waynesboro senior guard Charlie Haynes shined early with six first-quarter points, but the Lancers maintained an advantage going into the second.

In the second, Amherst began to double-team Haynes, causing offensive problems for the Little Giants. Waynesboro produced some open looks but failed to convert any into makes. Despite Haynes being the only Waynesboro player to make a field goal in the first half, the Little Giants only trailed 18-11 at the intermission.

“We really took the initiative to take [Haynes] away and make sure the other guys weren’t able to get going,” Lancers head coach Teron Watson said of adjustments in the second quarter.

The Lancers broke the game open in the fourth quarter, exploding for 27 points. Guard Adrian Jordan notched 10 third-quarter points to propel his team to a 20-point lead, and forward Justin Burns slammed home dunks on two consecutive possessions to rile up the crowd right before the end of the third.

“[Jones] was our leading scorer last year, and he gets hot like that,” Watson said. “Some quarters, he just goes for 10-15 straight points. … I think the momentum [of Burns’ dunks] really took the energy out of the gym and gave us the momentum to go out there and get a victory tonight.”

Zevion Robinson converted the first field goal by a Waynesboro player not named Haynes when he splashed a three-pointer with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

Amherst cruised through the fourth quarter to cap off their season-opening win.

Spears pointed to a lack of intensity and trust in the offense as big factors in the blowout result, as Waynesboro players frequently settled for long jumpers rather than attempting to drive inside.

“I actually took a couple of players out early to try to send the message that isn’t how we play any longer,” Spears said. “This is what we work on in practice; attack the basket, get to the free-throw line, try to get the team into foul trouble. I thought we did shoot too many three-pointers early.”

Haynes led the Little Giants with nine points, while Robinson provided eight.

Jordan led all scorers with 13 points. Burns high-energy play propelled him to 12 points.

Waynesboro (0-1) plays at Fishburne Military School on Saturday and Spears hopes some lessons from Tuesday’s game carry over.

“I hope they learn to put more faith into the offense and be patient,” Spears said. “We preached that a few minutes ago. We can’t live by the three. If the three isn’t working, we have to attack the basket and trust the offense and run the plays better.”

AMHERST 60, WAYNESBORO 33

AMHERST 11 7 27 15 — 60

WAYNESBORO 7 4 10 12 — 33

WAYNESBORO (33) — Haynes 4 1-2 9, Nash 1 0-0 2, Robinson 3 1-2 8, Morris 1 3-4 5, Williams 1 1-2 3, Jackson Jr. 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 1-2 4, Wells 0 0-1 0, Jackson 0 0-2 0, Hite, McGuffin, McCoy, TOTALS 12 7-16 33.

AMHERST (60) — Jordan 6 0-0 13, Elliott 2 2-2 7, Burns 5 2-7 12, Morris 0 2-2 2, Brooks 1 1-2 4, Ford 0 2-2 2, Andrews 2 2-2 7, Irving 2 2-2 7, West 2 0-0 4, Lilly 1 0-1 3, Davis 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 20 14-22 60.