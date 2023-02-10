GREENVILLE — Riverheads built a 25-point lead midway through the third quarter Friday night and then held off a frantic Waynesboro rally to defeat the Little Giants, 59-52, in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

Waynesboro took a quick 4-0 lead on buckets by Christian Williams and Javon Wells as the Gladiators failed to score in the first five minutes.

Gabe Milo put the Gladiators on the board with a layup at the 2:35 mark, the start of an 8-0 Riverheads run. Milo added two more buckets, and Jackson Brammer knocked down a 12-footer, giving the home team an 8-4 lead after one quarter.

JP Crawford opened the second quarter with a bucket for a 10-4 Riverheads lead before Charles Haynes broke a long Waynesboro scoring drought with a 3-pointer. Riverheads scored the following seven points to push the lead to double figures, 17-7.

The Gladiators led by eight, 20-12, before closing the half with 3-pointers by Brammer, William Gardner, and Henley Dunlap to take a comfortable 29-12 lead to the locker room at halftime.

The Gladiators hit the Little Giants with a 10-0 run early in the third quarter to take their biggest lead. After a bucket by Adam Slack, Gardner scored on a floater and then added a pair of 3-pointers to push the margin to 39-14.

Waynesboro's Vaden Hite came off the bench and made four shots from 3-point range, but the long-range barrage only put a small dent in the Riverheads' lead as the Gladiators went to the final quarter with a 48-31 advantage.

Hite's 3-point spree was just the start of Waynesboro's comeback as Jackson Darden nailed four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Hite added one more as the Little Giants chipped away at the 17-point deficit.

A 3-ball by Darden, followed by a 3-pointer from Hite, cut the Riverheads' lead to single digits, 55-47, with 3:08 still left to play.

Two buckets by Milo pushed the Gladiators' lead back to 12 points, 59-57, but Hite hit a short jumper, and Darden added his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter, pulling the Little Giants to with seven, 59-52, with 1:40 remaining.

Those turned out to be the final points of the night as the Gladiators held on for the victory.

"We told the guys in the locker room tonight was a perfect example of why you never quit playing, never relax," said Riverheads head coach Patrick Weller. "Waynesboro started hitting some shots, and we had some breakdowns defensively. Their guys kept playing. If there had been another minute or two on the clock, the outcome might have been different."

After a slow start in the first quarter, the Gladiators scored 40 points in the middle two periods.

"The key for us on offense is to not pound the ball," Weller continued. "We've got good shooters. When we move the basketball and run our sets, we get good shots."

Gardner paced the Gladiators with 16 points, and Milo added 12. Hite scored 17 points for Waynesboro, and Darden finished with 15. The duo combined for 31 of Waynesboro's 40 second-half points.

The victory snapped a five-game losing skid for Riverheads, now 8-12 overall and 3-8 in district play. The Gladiators close their regular season Monday on the road against the Staunton Storm before heading into regional play.

"We played pretty well the other night at Wilson, but we needed a win tonight to get back on a positive note before heading to Staunton Monday and then the postseason," Weller added.

Waynesboro, now 4-17 overall and 2-9 in the district, will close out their season Monday evening with a home game against Wilson.

RIVERHEADS 59, WAYNESBORO 52

WAYNESBORO 4 8 19 21 — 52

RIVERHEADS 8 21 19 11 — 59

WAYNESBORO (52) — Williams 1 0-0 2, Wells 2 0-0 4, Haynes 2 0-0 5, Darden 5 1-2 15, McCoy 3 0-0 7, Morris 1 0-2 2, Hite 6 0-0 17, Nash, Jackson, TOTALS 20 1-2 52.

RIVERHEADS (59) — Milo 6 0-0 12, Brammer 4 0-0 9, Mooneyham 0 0-2 0, Crawford 2 0-0 4, Gardenr 6 0-1 16, H. Dunlap 4 0-1 11, Slack 2 0-0 4, B. Dunlap 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 25 0-4 59