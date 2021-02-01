Waynesboro boys basketball rolls past Rockbridge in Valley District tournament

Waynesboro raced out to a 53-37 halftime lead Monday night over the Rockbridge Wildcats and the Little Giants kept their foot on the gas in the second half to pull away for an 89-54 victory in the opening round of the Valley District boys’ basketball tournament.

Former Stuarts Draft head coach Mike Gale brought “The System” to the Little Giants gym for tournament action, but Waynesboro had little difficulty handling the Wildcats faced-paced attack.

“We know how to prepare for them,” said Little Giants head coach Sydney Diggs. “We talk about getting back in transition and limiting the turnovers. And we’ll take layups all night long. I thought we did a pretty good job in both halves of getting back on defense.”

Waynesboro opened the game with a 10-2 run and never trailed after the initial spurt. Vinny Sipe scored 13 points in the first quarter to pace the Little Giants offense. Rockbridge kept pace behind nine points by guard Isaiah Poindexter and the Wildcats trailed by just four points, 22-18, at the end of the first quarter.

Waynesboro increased its lead with a 12-1 flurry to start the second period. Sipe scored five points and MyKal Gardner added four points as the lead swelled to 34-19.