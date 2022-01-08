Waynesboro boys basketball team falls to Stuarts Draft in delayed Shenandoah District opener

A DeWitt picking up a victory in Waynesboro High School’s gymnasium has a familiar ring to it.

Only this one was different.

Stuarts Draft boys basketball coach Brad DeWitt led the Cougars to a 58-38 win over the Little Giants in the Shenandoah District season opener for both teams Saturday.

The game was moved to the weekend because of snow cancellations.

Brad’s father, C.J. DeWitt, coached Waynesboro’s boys basketball team in the past, a tenure that included coaching current Little Giants boys basketball coach Jacoby Napier.

“Defensively, I thought we did a good job of making it hard for them to score,” Brad DeWitt said. “That allowed us to play good defense and get out and score a little bit. And that’s something we’re trying to put more of a focus on.”

Three of Draft’s five made 3-pointers came in the first quarter with Devin Brydge, Chase Schages and Landon Graber knocking down triples early.

Leading 19-9 after one quarter of play, the Cougars limited the Little Giants to five points in the second quarter. Draft more than doubled Waynesboro on the scoreboard at halftime, 29-14.