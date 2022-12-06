Waynesboro boys basketball team outlasts Turner Ashby in overtime for first win of the season

After allowing Turner Ashby to rebound from a 10-point halftime deficit, Waynesboro needed someone to come up big to walk away with its first win of the season.

Senior Charlie Haynes delivered, nailing eight crucial free-throws in the extra period to propel the Little Giants to a 56-49 win in a thriller over the Knights.

“I’m so confident in myself. I want to be the one to shoot those free throws,” Haynes said after the game.

The two teams looked locked in defensively early on, as the first quarter only saw 18 total points. Haynes hit a couple of jumpers on the move in the opening period to help the Little Giants build an early lead.

Waynesboro continued to build momentum in the second quarter, this time looking to senior Jybraun Brown. Brown rattled off eight points in the quarter to help the Little Giants walk into the intermission with a double-digit lead. Brown finished the game with a team-high 15 points.

“He played hard,” Waynesboro head coach John Spears said. “He battled that big boy [Nolan Bailey] all night long. I told him to stay with him and beat him to spots. That’s what I’m trying to get these kids to realize; if you take away the offensive player’s ability to get to their comfort zone and make them work and feel uneasy, it will work out well for you. [Brown] played extremely well.”

Over the next two quarters, the Little Giants struggled with turnovers as they watched their lead slowly dwindle. The Knights finally cut it to a one-possession game with less than a minute left in the third quarter.

The teams traded buckets in the fourth, and both had opportunities to end the game in regulation but failed to convert open looks.

On the opening play of overtime, Haynes was fouled by Turner Ashby’s Beau Baylor, the fifth foul of the night for the sophomore who led all scorers with 16 points.

Waynesboro and Turner Ashby exchanged three-pointers, but most of the scoring from then on occurred on the foul line. Darden Jackson hit a free-throw with 28 seconds left to give the Giants a four-point lead in a crucial game-sealing moment.

“I’m just proud of my guys for not giving up and fighting through it because that’s happened in Waynesboro before,” Haynes said. “We kept fighting and came out with the win.”

Spears praised the way his team played in the extra period.

“We probably played our best four minutes of basketball,” Spears said. “In terms of protecting the ball, passing the ball, moving the ball, hitting some clutch free throws. I told them at halftime, ‘we’re up 10, but believe me, that team isn’t going to fold.’ I told them we had to play a lot harder.”

To go along with Brown’s 15 points, Haynes scored 14 and Jackson provided nine.

Owen Lyons delivered 14 points for the Knights, including four triples.

Waynesboro goes on the road next for a rematch against Amherst County on Friday. The Little Giants opened their season with a 60-33 loss to the Lancers.

“I’m proud of these young men and the way they played and battled,” Spears said. “They work their butts off every day in practice. We’re trying to get there. Today was another step in the right direction. Hopefully, by midseason, we’ll be a little bit better and win a few more games.”

WAYNESBORO 56, TURNER ASHBY 49

TURNER ASHBY 6 11 12 12 8 — 49

WAYNESBORO 12 15 7 7 15 — 56

WAYNESBORO (56) — Haynes 2 10-10 14, Brown 6 2-4 15, Robinson 1 0-0 2, D. Jackson 3 1-3 9, Williams 2 0-0 4, Hite 1 0-0 2, Wells 1 0-2 2, P. Jackson, Nash, McGuffin, McCoy, TOTALS 16 13-19 56.

TURNER ASHBY (49) — Baylor 7 2-5 16, Shank 1 2-5 4, Bailey 4 2-7 11, Fox 1 0-1 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Lyons 5 0-0 14, Seifert, Moseley, Bravo, Bass, Spotts, Shifflett TOTALS 19 6-18 49.