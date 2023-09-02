A year after winning a regional title and a solid performance at the state meet, the Waynesboro boys cross country team has similar aspirations as the 2023 season approaches.

The team got off and running on Tuesday at the Ragged Mountain Valley Cup, a scrimmage event. The Little Giants finished second in the event, which features a two-mile relay race instead of the typical cross country length. While head coach Julie Stevens said the times aren’t exactly where they’d want them to be, she praised the team’s energy as they look to start the season well.

“They’re coming in very encouraged and very excited. I feel like we’re going to be able to pick right back up,” Stevens said.

After finishing fourth at the state meet last year, Waynesboro moves forward without a pair of familiar faces to the program. Adam and Gage Groves both graduated, the former of which finished fourth individually at the state meet in 2022 and now runs at Coastal Carolina.

Cooper Mayo, the lone senior on this year’s team, said the loss of the Groves brothers hasn’t dampened the excitement the team has entering this year.

“I’m really excited because we have a lot of young faces,” Mayo said. “We did really well at states last year, and it kind of showed how we can be. We lost a couple of pieces, but we still have a lot of potential and a lot of room to grow.”

Stevens pointed to sophomore Miles Jolin as the one who could pick up where Adam Groves left off. Jolin finished sixth individually at the state meet last year with a time of 16:11.72, over a minute faster than the next freshman.

“Miles Jolin had an exceptional time at states last year, and he trained great throughout the offseason,” Stevens said. “He had an awesome summer, and he’s ready to roll. He had a great race [Tuesday], picking up a lot of slack in our relay. I think he’s going to fill the shoes of Adam just fine, being the leader of our boys team.”

Jolin pointed to the continued impact of the Groves brothers on the program and said that, while they may be gone, they’re still positively impacting him and the rest of the team this season.

“I think a lot of the reason we’re good now as a team is because of Adam and Gage and their commitment and drive to push the team as a whole,” Jolin said. “I think that’s carried over into this season. I’m excited for how it’s going to be.”

Stevens said the leftover feeling from the success of last season hasn’t worn off.

“Going as far as we did last year knowing that we were the underdogs and then winning districts and regionals, that kept the motivation going for everybody,” Stevens said. “They have those same expectations for this year. I know they’re motivated and want that.”

On the girls side, Stevens praised her runners, who finished seventh at the event on Tuesday.

“We probably have one of the strongest girls teams we’ve had in years,” Stevens said. “The kids are working hard, and that’s all you can ask for.”