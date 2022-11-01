Waynesboro boys cross country team wins regional championship

PALMYRA — The Waynesboro boys cross country team used a team effort to bring home a regional championship on Tuesday.

The Little Giants had five runners finish in the top 20 en route to narrowly winning the Region 3C crown on Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Park in Fluvanna County.

Waynesboro finished with 55 points to edge Monticello (58 points) and Charlottesville (62 points) for the team title. Spotswood (78) was fourth, followed by Broadway (111), Wilson Memorial (132) and Rustburg (203).

Senior Adam Groves led the way for Waynesboro, finishing second in a time of 16:11.1. Groves only trailed regional champion Bazil Mathes of Monticello, who won the race in 15:59.8.

Groves’ teammate, sophomore Dylan Colander, placed 10th in 17:59.8 to give the Little Giants two top-10 finishers. Freshman Grayson Norris took home 11th, finishing in 18:00.7, while senior Gage Groves finished 17th in 18:16.9. Freshman Miles Jolin placed 20th in 18:24.0 to round out Waynesboro’s five top-20 finishers.

With the victory, Waynesboro clinched a spot in the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships, which will take place on Nov. 12 at Green Hill Park in Salem.

The Little Giants weren’t the only runners from the Valley to have success in Tuesday’s boys race.

Fort Defiance’s Parker Blosser, who was competing as an individual, finished seventh in 17:37.6 to qualify for the Class 3 state meet. He will be joined at the state meet by Wilson Memorial’s Joseph Childress, who placed eighth in 17:45.4 to secure his berth to Salem.

Fort’s Abby Lane wins regional title

Fort Defiance junior Abby Lane won the Region 3C championship in thrilling fashion on Tuesday, narrowly edging Monticello’s Ryan Davidson at the line for the title.

Lane finished in 19.29.6, less than half a second ahead of Davidson (19:30.0).

Lane’s victory helped the Indians finish third in the team competition and secure a team berth to the VHSL Class 3 state championships later this month. Spotswood (47 points) won the regional team title, followed by Rockbridge County (60) and Fort Defiance (78). Wilson Memorial (87) was fourth. Monticello (97), Charlottesville (165), Liberty-Bedford (185) and Rustburg (210) rounded out the field.

In addition to Lane’s championship run, Senior Trinity Neff finished fifth in 20:12.4 for Fort. Junior Bethany Lang placed 28th in 22:34.7, while freshman Madison Conner finished 31st in 22:53.8. Freshman Taylor Cubbage took home 36th in 23:58.2 and freshman Avery Brown placed 42nd in 24:24 for the Indians.

Though Wilson did not earn a spot in the state meet as a team, the Green Hornets did have two runners qualify as individuals. Junior Cassidy Plautz finished eighth in 25:55.5 to earn a state bid, while teammate Quinn Franklin secured an individual berth with an 11th-place finish in 21:01.9.