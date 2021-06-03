Waynesboro boys grab two first-place finishes at Valley District track meet

BRIDGEWATER — Waynesboro’s Michael Smith and Kyan Kirby turned in gold-medal performances Wednesday night at the Valley District outdoor track and field championships competed at Turner Ashby High School.

Smith landed a first-place throw of 46-feet-3 to win the shot, while Kirby led a 1-2 finish for the Little Giants in the high jump by clearing 6-feet-2. Mason Lawhorne took silver in the event with a leap of 5-feet-8.

Smith recorded a second-place throw of 142-feet-9 in the discus, while Ryan Barbour also was second in the long jump at 19-feet-4 ¾.

Adam Groves finished third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:57.23 and Barbour crossed third in the 100 at 11:54 seconds.

The top three individual finishers and top two relay teams qualified for Tuesday’s Region 3C meet at Fluvanna County High School. Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance will also be competing at the meet.

Spotswood won the boys championship with 153 points to easily outdistance Harrisonburg’s 106. Host Turner Ashby finished third at 95, followed by Waynesboro’s 70, Broadway’s 59 and Rockbridge County’s 23.

On the girls side, Waynesboro had two automatically qualify for the regional meet with second-place efforts.