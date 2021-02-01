Waynesboro boys rolls past Rockbridge in Valley District tournament

WAYNESBORO—Waynesboro raced out to a 53-37 halftime lead Monday night over the Rockbridge Wildcats and the Little Giants kept their foot on the gas in the second half to pull away for an 89-54 victory in the opening round of the Valley District boys’ basketball tournament.
Former Stuarts Draft head coach Mike Gale brought “The System” to the Little Giants gym for tournament action, but Waynesboro had little difficulty handling the Wildcats faced-paced attack.
“We know how to prepare for them,” said Little Giants head coach Sydney Diggs. “We talk about getting back in transition and limiting the turnovers. And we’ll take layups all night long. I thought we did a pretty good job in both halves of getting back on defense.”
Waynesboro opened the game with a 10-2 run and never trailed after the initial spurt. Vinny Sipe scored 13 points in the first quarter to pace the Little Giants offense. Rockbridge kept pace behind nine points by guard Isaiah Poindexter and the Wildcats trailed by just four points, 22-18, at the end of the first quarter.
Waynesboro increased its lead with a 12-1 flurry to start the second period. Sipe scored five points and MyKal Gardner added four points as the lead swelled to 34-19.
After Rockbridge rallied to trim the margin to seven points, 37-30, a 12-0 run gave Waynesboro its biggest lead of the half. Messiah Barber worked the paint for a bucket to start the run, Troy Blair added two buckets and Evan Sites knocked down a 3-pointer for a 48-31 Little Giants lead with two minutes left in the first half.
Austin Higgins hit from long range to end the Wildcats drought, but Barber powered inside for another bucket, keeping the Little Giants up by 16 points. Rockbridge guard Andreas Poindexter and Waynesboro’s Blair traded 3-pointers to end the first half scoring as the Little Giants went to the locker room with a 53-37 advantage.
After Isaiah Poindexter scored the first three points of the second half, Waynesboro put the game away by scoring 19 straight points.
Sipe got things started with a layup and Gardner sandwiched a pair of buckets around a layup by Samir Moore, making the score 61-40. After a Sipe foul shot, Moore scored after an offensive rebound and Gardner finished off a fast -break opportunity with a layup for a 66-40 margin. Sipe drove inside for a bucket before layups by Gardner and Blair capped the run, giving the Little Giants a 72-40 lead.
Sipe led Waynesboro with 25 points while Moore dominated the boards and scored 22 points. Blair finished with 13 points and Gardner added 12.
“Samir (Moore) has been stepping up here in the last couple of games,” said Diggs. “That’s the type game we need out of him.”
Isaiah Poindexter paced Rockbridge with 17 points. Andreas Poindexter and Austin Higgins each finished the game with 12 points for the Cats.
After having just four practices before starting the season, Rockbridge finishes with a 0-6 record in Gale’s first season.
Waynesboro, now 3-9 overall, advances in the Valley District tournament and will travel to Spotswood to play the Trailblazers on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m.
ROCKBRIDGE 54, WAYNESBORO 89
ROCKBRIDGE (54)—A. Poindexter 4 1-4 12, Owens 2 0-0 6, I. Poindexter 7 2-4 17, Entsminger 1 0-0 3, Mays 1 0-0 2, Higgins 4 2-5 `1 Lambert, Jay, Williams, Owsley, Blackwell, Stores, TOTALS 20 2-5 54.
WAYNESBORO (89)—Sipe 10 5-8 25, Blair 6 0-0 13, Sites 2 0-0 5, Gardner 6 0-0 12, Moore 9 3-6 22, Clark 2 0-0 4, Devaughn 1 0-2 2, Barber 3 0-1 6, Groves, TOTALS 39 8-17 89.
ROCKBRIDGE 18 19 7 10 — 54
WAYNESBORO 22 31 21 15 — 89