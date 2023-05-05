The Waynesboro Little Giants put together a complete effort Friday night to roll past the visiting Stuarts Draft Cougars 3-0 in Shenandoah District boys soccer action.

Waynesboro maintained possession of the ball all evening, preventing the Cougars from getting good looks on the net as the Little Giants completed a season sweep of their district rival.

“It feels great to play with a full squad and have control during the game,” Waynesboro head coach Jennifer Chance said. “It’s good to hear them communicate, connect, and work hard together to score some goals.”

The Little Giants chained together a few good opportunities in the first half before converting a corner kick into a score with a cluster of bodies in the box to take a 1-0 lead with just over two minutes until the intermission.

Senior Marko Duvnjak added another score with 29:15 left in the second half on a breakaway when he slipped a ball past Draft goalkeeper Sam Watson.

“We had a lot more communication,” Duvnjak said. “We made a lot more passes to feet, and we saw their weaknesses when the center backs got pulled up. We cut in between them, made runs, and chances came from that, and we capitalized on them.”

Waynesboro added an insurance goal with just under two minutes left in the contest when they perfectly executed a dummy pass, which led to a rocket off the foot of sophomore Gabriel Rodriguez to cement the 3-0 score.

“It was beautiful to see Gabe hit that absolute clanger in the back of the net,” Duvnjak said

Two of the Cougars’ only significant offensive threats all evening came from breakaways by Bryce Dennison. Goalkeeper Martin Vasquez narrowly saved the first with his left foot with 6:37 left in the first half. Senior Sam Lorenz sprinted to make a great defensive play on the ball to prevent the score on the second attempt right before the end of the first half.

“Our goalkeeper Martin is an absolute godsend,” Chance said. “He’s a wizard back there and keeps his calm. He’s one of our best field players as well. He’s great at directing his defense. We’ve been working on our back four and keeping our shape this season.”

The win improves the Giants' record to 3-7-1 (3-3-1). Waynesboro hosts Fort Defiance next Friday night. Stuarts Draft falls to 5-6-1 with the defeat.