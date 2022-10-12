Waynesboro cheer team clinches regional berth at Shenandoah District competition

When Waynesboro High School competed in last year’s Shenandoah District cheer championship, they had six girls on the roster. Only two of those girls had any experience cheering.

It was the first time in six years Waynesboro put together a cheer team, and now just a year later, with a bigger team and more confidence, the Little Giants are headed to regionals.

The Little Giants put on an impressive routine Wednesday night at the Shenandoah District cheer competition at Waynesboro High School to earn the regionals bid.

“They’ve turned night and day from where they started to where they ended,” Waynesboro coach Bobbie Jarvis said. “None of them have competed before except for two. I’m really proud of their ability to push through at something that they had no idea at what they were doing. I think it’s a testament to how hard they’ve worked.”

Jarvis said the girls benefitted from competing this season and were motivated to continue improving by watching the other schools. She praised her roster’s work ethic. In 2021, the Little Giants only participated in district competition.

“It was a lot of hard work by the kids. We can only do so much as coaches,” Jarvis said. “We can push them and instill in them what they have to do, but after that, it’s up to them. If they don’t take that and put it into action, then it doesn’t matter what we tell them. Seeing the teams we’ve been up against in competition this year, they’ve been impressed by the tumbling aspect that we don’t currently have. They’ve been motivated to get there and then some.”

With the regional bid secured, Waynesboro advances to the Region 3C competition on Oct. 22 at Spotswood High School. Jarvis said the team will look to build on the confidence gained at districts and continue improving.

“We’re going to clean up some things that we didn’t do as well as we wanted,” Jarvis said. “There were also some things we needed to work on and didn’t need to mess with the routine for districts while we were hoping to make regionals. We’re going to clean it up and continue to do what we’re doing.”