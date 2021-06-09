Waynesboro ekes out win over Turner Ashby to earn regional bid in girls soccer

"Our defense saved us today," said Waynesboro head coach Eli Moore. "We turned away their best chances; and they certainly had some."

The action intensified further in the second half as Turner Ashby desperately pressed the attack and took away much of the Waynesboro passing attack which the Little Giants had enjoyed in the first 40 minutes.

"They came after us in the second half," Moore said. "They felt the pressure of getting to regionals and they were pushing."

Despite getting some players banged up in the second half, the Little Giants absorbed the pressure and turned away the Knights' scoring threats.

Waynesboro's sophomore keeper Bayley Campbell came up with several important stops to keep the Giants in front.

With about four minutes remaining in the game, Mowery broke through the last line of defense and had her sights set on the Waynesboro goal.

But Waynesboro senior Cierra Bruce chased her down from behind and tackled the ball out of bounds. The Little Giants gave up a corner kick on that series, but cleared the ball out of danger to preserve the hard-fought win.