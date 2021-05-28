Waynesboro falls to Broadway in boys soccer

The Broadway Gobblers defeated the Little Giants, 3-2, in overtime Friday evening in Valley District boys soccer action in Waynesboro.
The Little Giants tied the score at two apiece with just under two minutes to play in regulation on a strong boot from the left side by senior Caleb Weeks, sending the game into the two five-minute overtime periods.
But only one was needed.
In the first overtime, the Gobblers' Izhar Molina headed in a corner kick to clinch the win for Broadway.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
