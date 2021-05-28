 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waynesboro falls to Broadway in boys soccer
0 comments
PREP BOYS SOCCER

Waynesboro falls to Broadway in boys soccer

{{featured_button_text}}

The Broadway Gobblers defeated the Little Giants, 3-2, in overtime Friday evening in Valley District boys soccer action in Waynesboro.

The Little Giants tied the score at two apiece with just under two minutes to play in regulation on a strong boot from the left side by senior Caleb Weeks, sending the game into the two five-minute overtime periods.

But only one was needed.

In the first overtime, the Gobblers' Izhar Molina headed in a corner kick to clinch the win for Broadway.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert