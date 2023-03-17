The Waynesboro High School community celebrated two athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the college level on Friday afternoon.

Quarterback Blake Jones and wide receiver Omir Foster penned their letters of intent in front of their family and friends in the Louis Spilman Auditorium. Jones will continue his football career at Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania, while Foster takes his talents to St. Andrew University in North Carolina.

For Foster, the ability to play college football isn’t something he takes for granted.

Foster began playing football at eight years old but stopped playing before high school to avoid injuries. He began playing the sport again in his junior year and enjoyed a successful season. Disaster struck when Foster broke his arm in the second game of his senior campaign.

“I thought going to the next level was out of the question,” Foster said. “I thought I wouldn’t be able to get back to where I wanted to be. But, my teammates and coaches all told me that I shouldn’t give up and let [an injury] take me down.”

Foster did not let the injury kill his goal, and he started practicing and participating in drills as soon as his arm was in a brace. From his hard work, Foster attracted the attention of St. Andrews, an NAIA school, and the relationship developed until an official offer arrived.

“I had a good conversation with the offensive coordinator, and he gave me a great opportunity to go down there and take my football to the next level,” Foster said.

For Jones, he looks forward to joining an enthusiastic Saint Vincent program and competing for a role in the Bearcats’ offense.

“I’m excited for the next four or five years at Saint Vincent,” Jones said. “They have a good program and good coaches. I’m excited about what I can possibly bring to the team.”

Jones and Foster both participated in a bit of a resurgence for the Little Giants, despite the disappointing 2022 season. In 2019, Waynesboro had only 19 players on the roster. However, entering the 2022 season, around 70 athletes suited up for the Giants.

Jones thanked the community for the growth in support for the team and players.

“The school and community have seen Waynesboro football transition over the last three years with coach Jarvis being here,” Jones said. “It feels good to have the community behind you when making a big decision like this.”