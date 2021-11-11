Waynesboro football program prepares for first playoff game since 2017

Heading into the spring season, the Waynesboro football program needed a spark.
The first spark occurred on March 19, when the Little Giants prevailed over East Rockingham, snapping a 24-game losing streak — the third-longest active streak in the state at the time. It was the team’s only win in the spring-shortened season, but it gave many players their first experience ending a game leading on the scoreboard.
While the Brandon Jarvis-led team started off the fall season with a pair of losses to Shenandoah District heavyweights Riverheads and Stuarts Draft, the team rebounded to go 5-3 since, including winning its last three contests of the year.
As a result of their success, the Little Giants will clash with the powerhouse Heritage Pioneers in the Region 3C playoffs on Friday night in Lynchburg.
Jarvis said the most significant change that led to the turnaround for the program was just the player’s perspectives.
“The biggest thing about coming into a program like Waynesboro was — where they hadn’t won a game in two years — is getting the kids to believe they can be successful and believe in each other and themselves,” Jarvis said. “Once you get that belief, and the kids start to grab hold of that belief, I think it starts to snowball. I think that’s what we’ve seen here in Waynesboro the last few weeks of the regular season.”
Jarvis’ mantra with the team has stayed consistent since his first practice at the helm of the Little Giants, “be better tomorrow than you were today.”
Waynesboro ended the regular season by winning a 28-26 thriller over former Valley District rival Broadway, which came down to getting a defensive stop on a two-point conversion with no time left on the clock. But the team is solely focused on the game ahead of them now, Jarvis said.
“Friday’s win was an emotional game because it was a rivalry game, and it got us into the playoffs. The kids were really excited, so after the game, I told the kids ‘enjoy it over the weekend,’ and then come Monday, it was back to work,” Jarvis said. “The kids have been really good this week about keeping everything in perspective and know that we’re trying to keep this thing going.”
The Pioneers ended the season on a three-win streak of their own, as they finished 8-2 overall. Heritage’s only losses come to a pair of undefeated teams, Region 3C’s top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy and Dinwiddie.
“There’s a little bit more of a sense of urgency,” Jarvis said of the stiff competition. “The kids and coaches know that you’re playing a good-quality team. I told the kids this week that from here on out, every week we will be playing somebody good.”
The playoff berth is Jarvis’ first as a head coach. He previously helped Dinwiddie reach the playoffs in four consecutive seasons as their defensive coordinator.
As Waynesboro prepares to compete in its first playoff game since 2017 — when the Little Giants fell to Magna Vista — Jarvis said the program turnaround has affirmed some of his coaching philosophies.
“You get out what you put in,” Jarvis said. “However you invest in the kids and the time, not only the quality of time but the quantity of time; I firmly believe the kids are going to give that back to you.”