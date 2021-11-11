Waynesboro football program prepares for first playoff game since 2017

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jarvis’ mantra with the team has stayed consistent since his first practice at the helm of the Little Giants, “be better tomorrow than you were today.”

Waynesboro ended the regular season by winning a 28-26 thriller over former Valley District rival Broadway, which came down to getting a defensive stop on a two-point conversion with no time left on the clock. But the team is solely focused on the game ahead of them now, Jarvis said.

“Friday’s win was an emotional game because it was a rivalry game, and it got us into the playoffs. The kids were really excited, so after the game, I told the kids ‘enjoy it over the weekend,’ and then come Monday, it was back to work,” Jarvis said. “The kids have been really good this week about keeping everything in perspective and know that we’re trying to keep this thing going.”

The Pioneers ended the season on a three-win streak of their own, as they finished 8-2 overall. Heritage’s only losses come to a pair of undefeated teams, Region 3C’s top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy and Dinwiddie.

“There’s a little bit more of a sense of urgency,” Jarvis said of the stiff competition. “The kids and coaches know that you’re playing a good-quality team. I told the kids this week that from here on out, every week we will be playing somebody good.”