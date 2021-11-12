Waynesboro football season comes to an end with Region 3C playoff loss to Heritage

LYNCHBURG — The Waynesboro Little Giants turnaround season reached its conclusion on Friday night, as the Heritage Pioneers rolled to a 45-10 victory in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs at Lynchburg City Stadium.
Heritage rushed out the gate and scored 21 points in the opening quarter, which Waynesboro never recovered from. The Pioneers controlled the pace for the majority of the contest, as quarterback Kameron Burns made big plays with his arm and the defense held back Ryan Barbour, the Shenandoah District’s leading rusher.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said of his team’s performance as significant underdogs. “We dug ourselves into a hole early. Credit to Heritage and Coach [Brad] Bradley; they did a great job. We made a lot of mistakes in the first quarter, and you can’t make those kinds of mistakes against a good football team.”
The Pioneers racked up a 35-0 lead before Waynesboro got onto the board with a 31-yard field goal from Caleb Aguilera as the first half wrapped up. The Little Giants' only other score came when freshman backup quarterback Yony Garcia rushed the ball in from the one-yard line with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
Burns slung three touchdown passes on the night before the starters were pulled while running backs Rajan Booker and Elijah Steele accounted for three touchdowns as well.
“Hats off to Waynesboro and Coach Jarvis,” Bradley said. “They are a much-improved football team. They play hard, and I think they’re building on something.”
Ten seniors now depart from the Little Giants squad, players Jarvis describes as “the beginning of what’s going to come now at Waynesboro.”
For the younger players on the team, Jarvis used Heritage as an example of how Waynesboro can continue to build its program in the future.
“After the JV season ended, almost all the freshman and JV players came and dressed out with us, and I explained to them that the reason you see teams like Heritage in the playoffs every year is because their season is longer,” Jarvis said. “Those younger guys are getting better in practice with those extra practice times, while everybody else who is not in the playoffs is not able to practice. They kind of took that to heart.”
Heritage moves on to play Brookville next Friday. The two teams previously met in a double-overtime thriller where the Pioneers prevailed 30-23 on Oct. 8.
WAYNESBORO 10, HERITAGE 45
WAYNESBORO 0 3 0 0 — 10
HERITAGE 21 14 7 0 — 45
First quarter
H – Crawford 9 pass (Adcock kick)
H – R. Booker 4 run (Adcock kick)
H – R. Booker 19 run (Adcock kick)
Second quarter
H – Steele 2 run (Adcock kick)
H – Hubbard 47 pass (Adcock kick)
W – Aguilera 31 kick
Third quarter
H – Jones 12 pass (Adcock kick)
Fourth quarter
H – Adcock 26 kick
W – Garcia 1 run (Aguilera kick)