Waynesboro football season comes to an end with Region 3C playoff loss to Heritage

For the younger players on the team, Jarvis used Heritage as an example of how Waynesboro can continue to build its program in the future.

“After the JV season ended, almost all the freshman and JV players came and dressed out with us, and I explained to them that the reason you see teams like Heritage in the playoffs every year is because their season is longer,” Jarvis said. “Those younger guys are getting better in practice with those extra practice times, while everybody else who is not in the playoffs is not able to practice. They kind of took that to heart.”