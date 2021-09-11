Waynesboro football team beats Fort Defiance, wins first home game since 2017

“Our defense was awesome tonight,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “It wasn’t that good the first two weeks, but we focused on it this week. We had a different mentality. We put the first two weeks behind us.”

Waynesboro fumbled the ball away on its first play of the game, but the defense rose up and stopped the Indians on downs at the Giants’ 33. On the second play, Barbour burst up the middle untouched for a 58-yard score.

Then came a once-in-a-generation play by the Waynesboro defense. On third down following the kickoff, linebacker Adam Jackson shot the A-gap and cleanly snatched a pitchout in midair for a 57-yard score.

“The game could not have started any better for us with the good field position after the Waynesboro mistake, but it quickly changed,” Fort head coach Dan Rolfe said. “We are just so young. The kids are learning on every play. We knew they were going to send the house and they did. We missed a block on the pitchout and paid the price.”

The first-quarter nightmare just couldn’t end soon enough for the Indians. On the next possession, Barbour showed his defense skills, intercepting a pass and going 50 yards to the house.