Waynesboro football team clinches playoff spot after outlasting Broadway

Broadway running back Cameron Showalter responded on the second play from scrimmage by breaking off a 64-yard touchdown run to even the score. After forcing a Waynesboro punt, Stuhlmiller capped off another Gobblers drive with a 32-yard touchdown run of his own with 53 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones slung another screen pass, this time to Ryan Barbour, which led to another explosive 55-yard score.

Jones racked up four touchdowns on Friday, the two in the first quarter and two rushing touchdowns off QB sneaks in the second and third quarter.

“I’ve got to thank my offensive line and the defense. There’s no I in team. We play as a team and win as a team,” Jones said.

The Waynesboro defense settled down after the first quarter, holding Broadway scoreless in both the second and third quarters as the offense extended the Giants lead to 28-14 entering the final quarter.

On the Gobblers opening drive of the fourth quarter, Stuhlmiller connected with receiver Brody Carr for a 66-yard score. A missed extra point made the crucial difference in the game and led to the two-point drama at the end of the game that saw the Giants racing out to the field to embrace their teammates.