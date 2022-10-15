Waynesboro football team earns first win of season by crushing Rockbridge

With a strong offense and skillful use of onside kicks, the Waynesboro High School football team defeated visiting Rockbridge County 24-7 to earn its first win of the season on Friday night.

Although the Wildcats (2-5) led 7-0 after Garrett Claytor ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Clayton Irvine converted the extra-point kick about four minutes into the game, Waynesboro (1-6) took control of the game early in the second quarter by scoring three TDs in 71 seconds of game time. The Little Giants also recovered three onside kicks early in the second quarter.

Waynesboro scored its first TD with 10:43 left in the first half when running back Amari Carter made a 2-yard run, set up by a 31-yard pass from Blake Jones to Xavier Fitch McCarthy.

The extra-point kick attempt was block, but Waynesboro’s Elias Vaughn recovered his team’s onside kick at the RC 36-yard line, and Carter ran to the end zone from there, just 10 seconds after his first TD. A two-point conversion pass from Jones to Emerson Miller extended the Little Giants’ lead to 14-7. For the game, Carter rushed for 108 yards and the two TDs.

Praising Carter, a junior in his first year playing football, Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said, He had a great night. I’m really proud of him.” Jarvis, who was a defensive line coach for RC before taking the head coaching job at Waynesboro in 2020, noted that some of his running backs were injured, and Carter stepped up well to make up for that.

After the second TD, Waynesboro again recovered its onside kick, this time at the RC 45-yard line. After the RC defense pushed the Little Giants back, Waynesboro faced fourth-and-11, and Jones made a 54-yard TD pass to Camryn Williams. Edwin Vasquez converted the PAT to stretch Waynesboro’s lead to 21-7 with 9:32 left in the first half.

Neither team scored again until early in the fourth quarter when Vasquez made a 29-yard field goal with 10:28 left in the game.

On their final drive, the Wildcats got to the Waynesboro 28-yard line after quarterback Jayden Layman made a 25-yard pass to Irvine and then a 12-yard pass to Garrett Stillwell, but the Little Giants stopped that drive when Williams intercepted Layman on the next play. Waynesboro milked the clock to finish the game.

Pleased with the win, Jarvis said, “Special teams had a big part in our victory. Every day, every week, we’ve got to play complementary football. Offense, defense, special teams, we all have to work together, and the kids did a great job of doing that.”

Jarvis is grateful at how his team has improved while enduring adversity. “I think each week has presented different challenges, not only on Friday, but Monday through Thursday,” he said. “I thought the guys did a great job coming off the bye week. We got a couple guys healthy that were a little injured. That helps, obviously. We showed up to work every day this week.”

The Little Giants will face another Valley District team next Friday at 7 p.m. when they play host to Spotswood (5-2), while the Wildcats will play host to Valley District rival Broadway (2-5, 1-1) for their homecoming game.