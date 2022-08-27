Waynesboro football team falls at home to Riverheads

Riverheads kicked off a new era of Red Pride football Friday night and this year's Gladiators were just as dominant as years past.

Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant combined for six rushing touchdowns and more than 300 yards on the ground and the Riverheads defense forced seven turnovers as the Gladiators manhandled Waynesboro 61-14, giving veteran coach Ray Norcross his first victory as the program's head coach.

"It's always a good night when you win and everyone gets to play," Norcross said.

"I enjoyed it," he said of his first game as head coach. "I hollered a lot tonight. I didn't do much of that the past 26 years."

The Riverheads defense put the first points on the board when linebacker Brendon Fortune stepped in front of a Blake Jones pass and returned the interception 37 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

After a 30-minute weather delay, the teams returned to the field and, following an exchange of fumbles, The Little Giants grabbed the lead with Jones orchestrating a 57-yard drive with a crisp passing attack. Jones completed seven passes on the drive, the final one a 16-yard strike to Xavier McCarthy for the touchdown. Jason Argueta Portillo added the extra point for a 7-6 Waynesboro lead

The lead didn't last long as Riverheads needed just two plays to go 69 yards and regain the lead. Cook-Cash ripped off a 54-yard run to the Little Giants 15 and Bryant scored on the next play as the Gladiators moved ahead 13-7.

Waynesboro fumbled the ball away on its next play from scrimmage with Riverheads recovering on the Little Giants 28-yard line. Cook-Cash scored from 4 yards out on a fourth-and-3 play to push the visitors' lead to 19-7.

Any chance Waynesboro had of matching Riverheads on the scoreboard was nullified by the turnover bug.

Following the Cook-Cash TD, Waynesboro moved into Riverheads territory on a 26-yard pass from Jones to Emerson Miller. The drive ended when David Austin picked off a pass at the Riverheads 39-yard line. Bryant and Cook-Cash then took turns toting the pigskin with Cook-Cash finding the end zone on a 20-yard run, giving Riverheads a 26-7 lead.

Another interception by Riverheads' Austin set up the Gladiators' offense at the Waynesboro 38-yard line. Fullback Cody Cash powered up the middle for 18 yards and Bryant scored on the next play from 20-yards out, pushing the lead to 33-7 with 2:32 left in the half.

The Little Giants fumbled the ball away on its 36, but this time Riverheads returned the favor. The Gladiators mishandled the exchange from center and Waynesboro's Wyatt Harris picked up the loose ball and ran 78 yards for a Little Giants' touchdown, trimming the deficit to 33-14 with 1:11 left in the half.

Riverheads returned a short kickoff to midfield and a 40-yard scamper by Bryant gave Riverheads a first down at the Waynesboro 7. Bennett Dunlap scored on a quarterback sneak with 4.5 seconds left in the half, giving Riverheads a 40-14 lead at the break.

Riverheads continued to roll with two quick scores in the third quarter.

The Gladiators drove 50 yards in six plays on its first series of the second half. Cody Cash pounded the middle for gains of 12 and 8 yards to put the ball at the Waynesboro 1. Cook-Cash bulled in for the TD and a 47-14 Riverheads lead.

Waynesboro fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive, the Little Giants seventh turnover, giving Riverheads the ball at the Waynesboro 35. Bryant turned to corner to gain 33 yards and then scored on the nest play to make the score 54-14.

The Riverheads second unit offense put together an impressive 11-pay, 68-yard drive for the final points of the night. Adam Higgins capped the drive with a 2-yard run for the final 61-14 margin.

Bryant finished the contest with 162 yards on 14 carries while Cook-Cash added 153 yards on 14 carries.

Jones displayed the ability to move the Little Giants through the air in the first half, completing 16-of-28 passes for 148 yards, but the three interceptions, along with three first-half fumbles kept the Little Giants from finishing drives

"We expected Waynesboro to throw the football a lot," said Norcross. "They have a really god passing quarterback. He's going to complete some passes, but it takes a lot of 5-yard outs to move the ball downfield. We know they're going to catch some balls, but we want to make sure we limit the yards after the catch.

":We take a lot of pride in stopping the running game and I thought we did a good job tonight against the run. The turnovers turned the momentum and we were able to take advantage."

Riverheads travels to Parry McCluer next Friday while Waynesboro plays rival Stuarts Draft.

RIVERHEADS 61, WAYNESBORO 14

RIVERHEADS 13 27 14 7 — 61

WAYNESBORO 7 0 7 0 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

R - Fortune 37-yard interception return (kick failed)

W - McCarthy 16 pass from Jones (Argueta Portillo kick)

R - Bryant 15 run (Chavez kick)

SECOND QUARTER

R - Cook-Cash 4 run (kick failed)

R - Cook-Cash 20 run (Brooks kick)

R - Bryant 20 run (Brooks kick)

W - Harris 78-yard fumble recovery (Argueta Portilli kick)

R - Dunlap 1 run (Brooks kick

THIRD QUARTER

R - Cook-Cash 1 run (Brooks kick)

R - Bryant 2 run (Brooks kick)

FOIRTH QUARTER

R - Higgins 2 run (Brooks kick)