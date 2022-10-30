Waynesboro football team falls at home to Turner Ashby

Playing on a short week, Turner Ashby made quite the statement on Friday.

The Knights showcased a fair balance of passing and rushing, which propelled them to a 44-21 nondistrict win over Waynesboro in prep football action at WHS.

“They had to play two this week. Their schedule was all messed up, two on the road,” TA first-year head coach Scott Turner said of his squad. “They were locked in and ready to go. I’m just proud of their effort, their commitment and their work ethic.”

After Monday’s win over Harrisonburg, Turner said they were focused on how the team can get better the next day. It was a short week for the Knights, so they tried to clean a few things up.

“Really just tried to stay healthy, it’s hard to play two in one week,” Turner said. “They’ll get on the bus and go anywhere, any time and that’s what we’re excited about.”

The Knights didn’t waste any time against the Little Giants as running back Beau Baylor legged out a 52-yard touchdown run on the game's opening drive.

Waynesboro quickly responded when quarterback Blake Jones connected with Camryn Williams on a 33-yard touchdown pass, but that momentum was short lived as Turner Ashby put up 28 unanswered points in the first half.

The Little Giants (1-8) face Broadway on the road in the final regular-season game. The Knights will host Rockbridge County with an opportunity to secure their second straight Valley District title.

