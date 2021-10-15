Waynesboro football team falls on the road to Rockbridge County in nondistrict play

LEXINGTON — The Waynesboro Little Giants orchestrated a late push, but the Rockbridge County Wildcats held their ground to win 36-10 in nondistrict football action Friday night.
Waynesboro fell into a 24-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter, as Rockbridge continued to pull off big plays. The Little Giants failed to capitalize on several opportunities to score early in the game, coming away with zero points on four separate drives where they were less than 25 yards from the endzone.
“We’re definitely going to be focusing on the redzone next week in practice,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “We’re going to be hitting that hard. I thought the offense at times did well and were moving the ball, but we would get down there in the red zone and stifle out. Whether we couldn’t make a catch, couldn’t make a block, or couldn’t hit the hole right, whatever it may have been.”
The Little Giants’ 10 points came in a hurry after the defense forced a safety on the opening play of the fourth quarter. After a big return on the punt, Waynesboro marched down the field until running back Ryan Barbour found a hole from 22 yards out to the endzone and made the score 24-10.
“We dug ourselves in a hole in the first half,” Jarvis said. “I challenged them at halftime, and I feel like they came back out swinging. We were able to pull it within two scores. The defense stepped up and made some plays, but there at the end, it kind of got away from us again.”
Waynesboro forced a stop on the possession following the touchdown but turned the ball over on downs on the following drive with 5:48 remaining in the game.
The Wildcats went to the ground to burn the clock before quarterback Miller Jay flung a 23-yard pass to receiver Isaiah Williams for another score and to seal the game. Jay threw for three touchdowns on the night.
The win for Rockbridge comes on just one day of preparation, as they defeated Wilson Memorial 35-14 on Tuesday in a makeup game. The Wildcats played three games in eight days.
“We told them to go afterburners for the first three quarters, and we would hold on in the fourth,” Rockbridge head coach Mark Poston said. “We’re tired. We need a few days off.”
With the win, Rockbridge moves to 5-2 on the season, while the Little Giants fall to 2-5.
Barbour finished with 194 rushing yards to go along with Waynesboro’s lone touchdown. Te’Shawn Gamble reeled in two interceptions for the Little Giants defense.
Waynesboro travels to Spotswood (1-6) next Friday night.
WAYNESBORO 10, ROCKBRIDGE 36
WAYNESBORO 0 0 0 10 — 10
ROCKBRIDGE 6 12 6 6 — 36
First quarter
R – Claytor 13 pass (kick failed)
Second quarter
R – A. Poindexter 5 rush (pass failed)
R – Williams 20 pass (rush failed)
Third quarter
R – A. Poindexter 42 rush (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
W – Forced safety
W – Barbour 22 rush (Barbour rush)
R – Williams 23 pass (pass failed)
R – Looney 5 rush (kick failed)