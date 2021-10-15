Waynesboro football team falls on the road to Rockbridge County in nondistrict play

LEXINGTON — The Waynesboro Little Giants orchestrated a late push, but the Rockbridge County Wildcats held their ground to win 36-10 in nondistrict football action Friday night.

Waynesboro fell into a 24-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter, as Rockbridge continued to pull off big plays. The Little Giants failed to capitalize on several opportunities to score early in the game, coming away with zero points on four separate drives where they were less than 25 yards from the endzone.

“We’re definitely going to be focusing on the redzone next week in practice,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “We’re going to be hitting that hard. I thought the offense at times did well and were moving the ball, but we would get down there in the red zone and stifle out. Whether we couldn’t make a catch, couldn’t make a block, or couldn’t hit the hole right, whatever it may have been.”

The Little Giants’ 10 points came in a hurry after the defense forced a safety on the opening play of the fourth quarter. After a big return on the punt, Waynesboro marched down the field until running back Ryan Barbour found a hole from 22 yards out to the endzone and made the score 24-10.