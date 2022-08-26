Waynesboro football team looks to improve on last season’s success

After a turnaround season that saw the team make the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Waynesboro Little Giants prepare to take the field once again in hopes of continued improvement.

Waynesboro starts its season with a tough challenge as they host the Riverheads Gladiators on Friday night. The Gladiators own the longest winning streak in the nation at the high school level at 50 and have won six consecutive state championships.

Head coach Brandon Jarvis says the team’s focus is still internal as they prepare for their Shenandoah District foe.

“For us to get better every single day is our goal every time we come out here,” Jarvis said. “Each player has got that goal of improving on something from the day before, and if all of us can do that, then the team will get better.”

A big part of Waynesboro’s success in the 2021 season — which included winning five of their last eight games before losing to Heritage in the playoffs — came from explosive running back Ryan Barbour. Barbour broke out last season to the tune of 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

“We’re looking forward to Ryan having a similar season to what he had last year, and hopefully, he can build on that,” Jarvis said. “We’re also looking for some of our other skill players to step up because defenses are probably going to key in on him because of the year he had. I’m hoping that some of our receivers and our quarterback can step up and balance our offense a little bit more.”

Blake Jones started at quarterback for the Little Giants last season after transferring to the school from St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville. Jarvis said Jones has worked hard to continue improving since arriving at the school.

“Blake had a really good offseason,” Jarvis said. “We did a lot of seven-on-sevens, which is really good for the quarterback. It got him that practice reading coverages and throwing the ball, which he has done well. He gets out there on his own with the receivers a lot throughout the offseason to work on their timing. We’re expecting a good year from Blake.”

On defense, Waynesboro returns three defensive linemen, including standout Taylin Henderson.

“We’re looking forward to a big year out of those guys,” Jarvis said. “Taylin Henderson was an all-region performer on offensive and defensive lines, and he returns. Our defensive line is probably going to be the strength of our defense. In the back end, we have some pretty athletic kids that should be able to get the job done.”

Fans this season may notice the number of kids standing on the sidelines on Friday nights. In 2019, the team fielded only 19 players by the season’s end. Waynesboro was unable to field a JV team that season.

Jarvis, who was hired ahead of the 2020 season, said around 70 players are on the roster today — with close to a half-and-half split on JV and varsity.

“I’m really proud of the coaches we have on JV. They do a great job with those kids and getting them excited for playing Waynesboro football,” Jarvis said. “We’re also seeing the increase on varsity this year from kids who played JV last year. They stuck with it because they enjoyed what they did and being a part of something bigger than themselves.”

For Jarvis and the team the goal for this year is simple: keep improving, make it back to the playoffs and try to get further.