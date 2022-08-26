 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro football team looks to improve on last season's success

After a turnaround season that saw the team make the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Waynesboro Little Giants prepare to take the field once again in hopes of continued improvement.

Waynesboro starts its season with a tough challenge as they host the Riverheads Gladiators on Friday night. The Gladiators own the longest winning streak in the nation at the high school level at 50 and have won six consecutive state championships.

Head coach Brandon Jarvis says the team’s focus is still internal as they prepare for their Shenandoah District foe.

“For us to get better every single day is our goal every time we come out here,” Jarvis said. “Each player has got that goal of improving on something from the day before, and if all of us can do that, then the team will get better.”

A big part of Waynesboro’s success in the 2021 season — which included winning five of their last eight games before losing to Heritage in the playoffs — came from explosive running back Ryan Barbour. Barbour broke out last season to the tune of 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

“We’re looking forward to Ryan having a similar season to what he had last year, and hopefully, he can build on that,” Jarvis said. “We’re also looking for some of our other skill players to step up because defenses are probably going to key in on him because of the year he had. I’m hoping that some of our receivers and our quarterback can step up and balance our offense a little bit more.”

Blake Jones started at quarterback for the Little Giants last season after transferring to the school from St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville. Jarvis said Jones has worked hard to continue improving since arriving at the school.

“Blake had a really good offseason,” Jarvis said. “We did a lot of seven-on-sevens, which is really good for the quarterback. It got him that practice reading coverages and throwing the ball, which he has done well. He gets out there on his own with the receivers a lot throughout the offseason to work on their timing. We’re expecting a good year from Blake.”

On defense, Waynesboro returns three defensive linemen, including standout Taylin Henderson.

“We’re looking forward to a big year out of those guys,” Jarvis said. “Taylin Henderson was an all-region performer on offensive and defensive lines, and he returns. Our defensive line is probably going to be the strength of our defense. In the back end, we have some pretty athletic kids that should be able to get the job done.”

Fans this season may notice the number of kids standing on the sidelines on Friday nights. In 2019, the team fielded only 19 players by the season’s end. Waynesboro was unable to field a JV team that season.

Jarvis, who was hired ahead of the 2020 season, said around 70 players are on the roster today — with close to a half-and-half split on JV and varsity.

“I’m really proud of the coaches we have on JV. They do a great job with those kids and getting them excited for playing Waynesboro football,” Jarvis said. “We’re also seeing the increase on varsity this year from kids who played JV last year. They stuck with it because they enjoyed what they did and being a part of something bigger than themselves.”

For Jarvis and the team the goal for this year is simple: keep improving, make it back to the playoffs and try to get further.

A CLOSER LOOK

Waynesboro

Head coach: Brandon Jarvis

Last season: 5-6

Key performers

■  Ryan Barbour, RB/LB: Barbour led the Shenandoah District in rushing yards for the regular season last year. He rushed for 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 300 yards and a pair of scores. Defensively, he had 45 tackles (seven for a loss), two sacks, and an interception returned 50 yards for a score.

■  Blake Jones, QB: Jones completed 61 passes for 850 yards with five touchdowns. He also rushed for four more scores. Expectations are high for Jones this season.

■  Taylin Henderson, OL/DL: Henderson is the lone returner on the offensive line, but arguably one of the best in the area. Defensively, he had 47 tackles (six for a loss) and five sacks.

Newcomers

■  Omir Foster, DB/WR: Foster started as defensive back last year, but expects to see a lot more action as a receiver. Look for the quarterback Jones to target him more this season.

■  Emerson Miller, DB/WR: Miller has been quietly building his resume since his freshman year. The only one in his class at Waynesboro to start as a freshman, he expects to see a bigger role as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.

The skinny: Last year marked the first time Waynesboro made the playoffs since 2017, going on a three-game win streak at the end to lock down the seventh seed. The Giants have athleticism at the skill positions, and will look to lean on these players to build on last season.

Little Giants' schedule

Aug. 26: vs Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: OPEN

Oct. 14: vs Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: vs Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: at Broadway, 7 p.m.

