Waynesboro football team loses Homecoming game to Buffalo Gap

After putting up many points last week against Staunton, the Waynesboro Little Giants were looking for more in a Homecoming matchup against visiting Buffalo Gap.
Unfortunately, the Bison didn't get the memo.
With a game-long punishing ground attack, Buffalo Gap defeated Waynesboro 46-7, scoring all 46 points after the Giants scored on their opening drive.
"They have a big-play offense, but after their first drive, I thought our kids did a nice job of keeping their heads and we made some on-field adjustments," said Buffalo Gap head coach Bradley Wygant.
Some tough running by Waynesboro's Ryan Barbour and a pass completion by Blake Jones to Te'Shawn Gamble set the Giants up at the Bison 2-yard line on the opening drive.
Barbour crashed in from there and Caleb Aguilera booted through the extra point, giving the Giants a 7-0 lead with 7:26 left in the opening period, much to the delight of the large Homecoming crowd.
But the Bison owned the rest of the game as the Gap offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage all night.
Bryce Hildebrand answered immediately for Gap with a TD run and the Bison went ahead for good on a 2-point pass completion by Curtis Lowe.
From there, the Bison put up three more scores in the first half, on 14 and one-yard scoring runs by Dylan Alphin and a miraculous catch in the end zone by Luke Tinsley with just 10 seconds left on the clock.
Trailing 27-7 at halftime, the Little Giants needed to stop the Bison running game and did on the Gap's first possession of the second half.
But Buffalo Gap's defense rose to the occasion, completely thwarting the Waynesboro offense.
Jeffrey Hildebrand scored for the Bison from six yards out with 3:48 and the Bison converted the extra point kick to lead 34-7 with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.
A couple of fumble recoveries by the Gap led to more points as Alphin scored again from the Waynesboro five on the first play of the fourth period and running back Cole Blackwell finished the scoring after scooping up a fumble and racing into the end zone from the Little Giants six-yard line.
"We try to neutralize the opponents' strengths and I think we were able to do that," Wygant said, referring to containing the elusive Barbour. "This was a statement; that we are capable of great things."
The Bison will need great things next week as they host undefeated Riverheads at the Gap.
All told the Gap runners racked up a total of 412 yards (Bryce Hildebrand 126, Jeffrey Hildebrand 121, Alphin 121 and Blackwell 41).
Waynesboro has completed all of its Shenandoah District games with a 2-4 record and now plays four straight Valley District opponents, beginning with an October 15 matchup against Rockbridge County in Lexington.
BUFFALO GAP 46, WAYNESBORO 7
Buffalo Gap 8 19 7 12 — 46
Waynesboro 7 0 0 0 — 7
First quarter
WB - Barbour 2 run (Aguilera kick)
BG - B. Hildebrand 6 run (Lowe pass to Tinsley)
Second quarter
BG - Alphin 14 run (pass failed)
BG - Alphin 1 run (pass failed)
BG - Tinsley 15 pass from Lowe (Bright kick)
Third quarter
BG - J. Hildebrand 6 run (Bright kick)
Fourth quarter
Alphin 5 run (run failed)
Blackwell 6 run (run failed)