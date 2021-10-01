Waynesboro football team loses Homecoming game to Buffalo Gap

Trailing 27-7 at halftime, the Little Giants needed to stop the Bison running game and did on the Gap's first possession of the second half.

But Buffalo Gap's defense rose to the occasion, completely thwarting the Waynesboro offense.

Jeffrey Hildebrand scored for the Bison from six yards out with 3:48 and the Bison converted the extra point kick to lead 34-7 with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.

A couple of fumble recoveries by the Gap led to more points as Alphin scored again from the Waynesboro five on the first play of the fourth period and running back Cole Blackwell finished the scoring after scooping up a fumble and racing into the end zone from the Little Giants six-yard line.

"We try to neutralize the opponents' strengths and I think we were able to do that," Wygant said, referring to containing the elusive Barbour. "This was a statement; that we are capable of great things."

The Bison will need great things next week as they host undefeated Riverheads at the Gap.

All told the Gap runners racked up a total of 412 yards (Bryce Hildebrand 126, Jeffrey Hildebrand 121, Alphin 121 and Blackwell 41).