Waynesboro football team shut out by Spotswood

Spotswood broke out a new look on offense and liked the result, bouncing back from a Valley District loss to rival Turner Ashby with a 33-0 victory against Waynesboro in a late-season nondistrict battle.

The Trailblazers alternated personnel in a Wildcat formation early on, a tactic that worked well in a comeback that came up short last week. It allowed Spotswood to jump on the Little Giants quickly on Friday in Waynesboro.

“We challenged our guys to get off to a fast start,” Trailblazers ehad coach Dale Shifflett said. “That’s what we came out with in the second half [against TA] and had a lot of success with. We told them we’ll stay in that formation as long as they could handle it and do it. We jumped on top early, which is what we wanted to do.”

Spotswood (6-2) came out with junior Matthew Craig, who started at wide receiver most of the season, taking snaps. He and running back James Stowe proved to be a tough running combination for the Trailblazers.

The duo combined for 95 yards on the ground on the Blazers opening drive, capped by a 13-yard scoring rush from Craig to give the Blazers a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Despite 100 passing yards in the first half from Waynesboro’s Blake Jones, the Trailblazers held a 21-0 lead at the break.

